Football Jamboree set for Friday

Clinton players during a recent 7-on-7 scrimmage hosted by the Dark Horses. Courtesy photo Midway players battle one another during Midway’s Midnight Madness this past Friday. Courtesy photo Midway players battle one another during Midway’s Midnight Madness this past Friday. Courtesy photo Hobbton will be facing off against West Bladen on Friday in its final preseason action. File photo|Sampson Independent Lakewood will take on North Lenoir in Friday’s jamboree. File photo|Sampson Independent

The Sampson County Football Jamboree is this Friday night, marking the official return of high school football. With that, local teams are pushing hard to make their final preparations before the start of the season.

After a two year hiatus — one year due to inclement weather and the other due to the pandemic — the 2021 Sampson County Football Jamboree is set to return and with it comes some big changes. This year’s jamboree is set for this Friday, Aug. 13, but the venue will be Tommy Sloan Stadium at Midway High School. In addition to local teams, the slate calls for five other teams from surrounding counties.

The jamboree is seen as a great way for teams to see how they measure up against other teams. Though some of Sampson’s local teams have already been participating in scrimmages this season, and other jamborees, Friday night’s event at Midway will be the final opportunity teams have for live scrimmages to fine-tune areas of concern prior to next week’s games.

For Clinton and Hobbton, the Dark Horses and the Wildcats took part in 7-on-7 scrimmages held at Clinton High School on July 28. Hobbton also hosted its own 7-on-7 scrimmage back in July that Lakewood took part in while the Leopards also participated in yet another set of scrimmages that Midway hosted. As for Midway, they too have played in scrimmages hosted elsewhere, including one in Goldsboro, as well has hosted its Midnight Madness public practice this past Friday night. In addition, they will participate in the Harnett County Jamboree on Wednesday before concluding the preseason against Rosewood on Friday night.

As for Union, it has been revealed that, as of now, Union will not field a varsity football team. Spartans head coach Doug Burley previously acknowledged that turnout was low this summer and there was much concern about whether or not they would be able to field a team. It looks like that has officially come to pass as games against Union have been dropped from local teams’ schedules as well as the lineup of the jamboree being formated.

That new format is:

5:30 p.m. — North Johnston vs East Bladen

6:30 p.m. — Hobbton vs West Bladen

7:30 p.m. — Lakewood vs North Lenoir

8:30 p.m. — Clinton vs East Duplin

9:30 p.m. — Midway vs Rosewood

Rather than the five schools play each other in rotating segments, each school will play one 45 minute segment against a predetermined team. The new jamboree format allows for each team to have a 45-minute segment that will mimic game situations without special teams.

In addition to the action on the field, there will be plenty going on off the field as well. DJ Joey Warren will be on hand as well as food trucks from Flash BBQ, T&T Grill on Wheels, and Fair Foods. There will also be kids inflatables to include a bounce house, obstacle course, and a dual-lane slide.

“I love being able to host the jamboree this year and being able to change the format,” Midway football head coach Cory Barnes has said. “Coach Lewis gave us the opportunity to find the teams and the ability to host it and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

In addition, Midway athletic director Aaron Lane also spoke on the hard work that’s gone into overhauling this Sampson County tradition.

“I am excited to be directing the 2021 Sampson County Football Jamboree this year and even more excited for Midway High School to host,” Lane said previously. “The jamboree has always been a marquee event in Sampson County, marking the beginning of another athletics year. I grew up being apart of this jamboree and remember the rush of excitement that it brought. But, I felt we had lost that in the last few years and I wanted to bring it back to our county.”

“In planning for this year’s jamboree we knew that we needed to revamp the format so my head football coach, Cory Barnes, worked with me in contacting teams and creating a format that would be competitive for the teams and intriguing for the fans,” Lane continued. We are expecting a great night of fun and football.”

