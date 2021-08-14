Football officially underway

Lakewood Head Coach Barrett Sloan Midway Athletic Director Aaron Lane Union Head Coach Doug Burley Clinton Head Coach Cory Johnson David Johnson | Sampson Independent David Johnson | Sampson Independent

The Robert Hill Sr. Luncheon held at Railroad Steakhouse in Roseboro on Friday afternoon officially marked the beginning of the 2021 Fall Football season. With Sampson County Athletic Director James Lewis emceeing the event, county coaches, athletic directors, and board members packed the restaurant to give a status report of how things are shaping up.

Hobbton head coach took the podium first, calling 2021 “the year the Lord made,” referencing having two football seasons in the spring the fall. Salas reflected back on the improvement his team made from the beginning of last season to the end and, having not lost many seniors, are fired up for this upcoming season.

Salas also spoke on the culture he is instilling at Hobbton.

“Our kids are absolutely fantastic,” Salas said of his team. “Our seniors are servant leaders. They do all the dirty work, they get the water, they eat last at events. They care about the team and they make sure they take care of the younger guys and do those extra things.”

“Here’s the big one. We do a mental training at the end of the day and the one from yesterday was emphasizing you can’t become elite until you really know what you want. In all areas of your life, you have to really know what you want. In football, what we really want is to build champions and win championships, but I also want to equip them. I want to put some tools in their toolbox that they’re going to carry with them the rest of their life. Friday night is not going to be the toughest thing that ever happens to them. I want to teach these boys to be men, build winners for life, and our core attitude is attitude, leadership, work ethic, toughness, and family – and we constantly tie those attributes to the hardships of life.”

He concluded by referencing the legacy that his players, who thinks are the best in the world, have built and are building for the culture of Hobbton Football.

Barrett Sloan, head coach of Lakewood, referenced the coaching culture across Sampson County and displayed appreciation to his mentors and colleagues that are his fellow coaches. He praised his coaching staff and joked about making the playoffs last season as a 2-6 team.

“We never gave up – we kept fighting,” he said. “At the end of the year, we had six freshmen playing starting positions for us, a bunch of sophomores and juniors, and just two seniors.”

Sloan also expressed excitement in acknowledging that his club has grown numerically, going from 18 players at the end of the spring season to 37 on this year’s roster, including three or four newcomers that he’s excited about. He listed his teams weakness as depth but thinks he has strengths at the quarterback position.

“I expect us to come out and compete but I really just want to be there for our kids and allow them to have a scapegoat in football and have someone to talk to. That’s the most important thing to me. If we’re here for our kids and we do the right thing then the wins will take care of themselves,” Sloan concluded.

Aaron Lane stood in for Midway as head coach Cory Barnes was unable to attend the luncheon. Lane acknowledged again that he is privileged and honored to host the jamboree this year season.

“I grew up in Sampson County, went to Clinton High School, the jamboree is extremely important to me and I know it’s important to the county as well,” Lane said.

Lane is now in the defensive coordinator role for the Raiders and acknowledged that things didn’t get any easier in the new conference.

“Lost a ton of players from last year’s team but we have a couple guys stepping up. I expect us to have a decent season. Our strengths are going to ride on Wyatt Holland at quarterback – one of the states best quarterbacks statistically last season. We have a lot of other guys stepping up so I think we’re going to have a good year. “

Doug Burley stepped in for Union and acknowledged that the Spartans currently have 13 players on their roster. While extremely unlikely to field a team this season, Burley acknowledged that the roster is mainly comprised of sophomores and expects to be back on the field soon. He concluded by declaring that Union will be back in two years to give Hobbton a run for their money for Conference Championship.

Then concluding the luncheon was Cory Johnson from Clinton. Johnson and the Dark Horses have extraordinary tradition to reflect on but Johnson is all business when it comes to this season and going forward. Right off the back he acknowledged that the mission statement for Clinton Football is “to do things better than they’ve ever been done before.”

“When we started four years ago, our motto was to do things 1% better on a daily basis. Now, we want to best our best. Our core values are always the same: attitude and toughness,” he said. “Transitioning to this season, we have eight starters back on offense, including our offensive line. We are extremely excited about the offensive part of the football team. We have our starting quarterback back and, just like Midway, believe he is one of the best in the state. He’s a dual-threat guy.”

Johnson also announced that the Dark Horses have an almost all-new coaching staff, including a new defensive coordinator in Ryan Hunt, which has yielded a new look to their offense. He also introduced Chad Brewer, Chris Robinson, and James Farrior.

Jamboree

Friday night’s jamboree was a success for area teams, save for one final schedule change at the last minute. West Bladen, who was slated to take on Hobbton, had to cancel for undisclosed reasons. This resulted in East Bladen taking part in the first two segments: the 5:30 game against North Johnston, and the 6:30 segment against Hobbbton.

Otherwise, perfect weather greeted fans, players, and coaches as the teams took the field for one final live-action scrimmage before next weeks openers.

East Bladen got the better of North Johnston in their segment as the Eagles outgained the Panthers 26-8.

In the 6:30 session, the action was once again tilted in favor of East Bladen. Though this segment was shaped a little differently in how the action on the field transpired, the Eagles found the end zone once against Hobbton. Though the Wildcats never found pay dirt, they had some flashes of potential in their passing game and displayed that they could be troublesome for some teams.

The Wildcats will host Midway next week in the season opener.

In the 7:30 segment, Lakewood also showed potential in their passing games, particularly senior wideout Trey White. White hauled in two long-distance passes, one of which yielded a score. East Columbus used a slow, chippy offense that relied mainly on the ground game, though they did throw it around one time, which produced one interception for the Leopards. At the end of play, the score favored Lakewood at 16-8.

Lakewood will travel to Spring Creek next week to kick off their season.

For Clinton in the 8:30 time slot, they took on North Lenoir after East Duplin was forced to drop out due to COVID issues. This game was a close contest as well as the Hawks and the Dark Horses each had slow, methodical approaches. Clinton’s defense did force a stop on their first outing, then picked up a score and 2-point try for an 8-0 advantage. North Lenoir came right back on the ensuing possession, though, connecting on a big pass play. They were shut out on the 2-point, however, and stayed behind with an 8-6 score. On the Dark Horses next possession, they settled in for another long drive and once again found their way into the end zone. This time, though, Clinton was held on the 2-point try, and held a 14-6 lead.

That proved to be the final score as North Lenoir wasn’t able to move down field for the score.

Clinton mixed up their running and passing options throughout the night, but it was their running game that proved fruitful with the ground attack providing both scores.

The Dark Horses will open up next Friday at home hosting Goldsboro.

In the final segment of the night, the hometown Midway Raiders and the Rosewood Eagles took to the turf. Midway got the ball first to kick off the segment and held onto the ball for quite some time. With a running clock and a water break consuming much of the time, the Raiders finally capped off the opening drive on a more than 15-minute possession. They also converted the 2-point try, going up 8-0 over the Eagles. Rosewood’s offense went right to work, looking to strike back quickly, but the Raiders redzone defense held and kept the Eagles out of the endzone. Later in the segment, though, Rosewood did manage to tie things up at 8-8 before things slowed down. Time expired with the 8-8 tie still intact, but the teams agreed to play on with Midway facing 3rd-and-goal at the Rosewood 3-yard line. Casey Culbreth, who was playing in the QB position for the Raiders, scored the go-ahead touchdown, giving Midway the advantage at 14-8.

Midway will open up on the road next week, traveling to take on Hobbton.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]