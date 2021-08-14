Football Camp achieves big turnout

The Clinton Parks and Rec department and the Clinton Dark Horses football program dual-hosted a free football camp this past week. Young participants ages 4-12 from across the region flocked to the Royal Lane Park Football Field this past Thursday for an event that was considered a “fantastic” success. About 30 kids came out for Thursday’s camp that saw the participants up close and personal with Clinton’s vaunted football team and coaching staff. Reaction from the camp was overwhelmingly positive per the CHS Dark Horse Football facebook page.