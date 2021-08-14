Soccer Jamboree to start Wednesday

Clinton High School’s “Soccer at the Swamp” Jamboree has suffered some changes since it was was first unveiled a few weeks ago. Originally set for Thursday and Friday, the dates and times have been rearranged and will now kick off Wednesday, Aug. 18 and will conclude Friday, Aug. 20.

The Jamboree will still be a 2-day event this season, kicking off on Wednesday Aug. 18, at 5 p.m. and continuing Friday evening August 20 at 4 p.m. These games will also still count and be credited toward the teams overall season records.

The Jamboree will feature eight teams and both the main soccer field – the Dark Horse Soccer Complex – and the secondary band field will be utilized. The teams that will participate in this year’s jamboree are Clinton, Lakewood, Hobbton, Midway, Union, South Johnston, South Central, and Rosewood. Triton has also been added to the slate of teams, and thus has led to a change in scheduling.

Now kicking things off on Wednesday evening, the 5 p.m. games will be Hobbton versus Midway on the band field and Triton versus South Central on the main field. In the 7 p.m. games, Clinton will take on Lakewood on the main field and Union and South Johnston will square off on the main field.

Resuming on Friday afternoon, kicking things off in the 4 p.m.games will be Rosewood and Clinton on the band field and Hobbton and South Johnston on the main field. Concluding the jamboree in the 6 p.m. games will be Midway and Union on the main field and Lakewood and South Central over on the band field.

To recap, matches will be two 40-minute halves. Game times are 5-6:30 and 7-8:30 on Wednesday night and 4-5:30 and 6-7:30 on Friday Night.

Clinton head coach Brad Spell encourages any and all fans to attend the event, noting that tickets will be available to purchase on GoFan. Concessions and merchandise will be also be available to purchase at the jamboree. The cost for spectators will be $7 for the day.

If the Jamboree has a delay due to inclement weather, all efforts will be made to stop and restart after a 30-minute lightning delay. It is possible that the game times may be altered due to inclement weather issues.

