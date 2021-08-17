Football Jamboree offers insight

Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Friday night’s Sampson County Football Jamboree at Midway High School saw the local teams take to the field for one final live scrimmage action prior to kicking off their seasons this Friday night. Hot, muggy weather greeted attendees of the jamboree as four in-county and five out-of-county teams participated in the revamped scrimmages. All teams were able to get a closer look at areas that they’ll want to focus on this week in practice prior to the start of games that matter.

Hobbton

For the Wildcats, they came out and looked pretty solid on offense. They thrived in their passing game, eating East Bladen up on short passes. However, it was noted that Hobbton also dropped a ton passes, including one wide-open look that was a sure score. This something that head coach Joe Salas noted as well.

“Offensively, we just dropped a bunch of balls. We had wide open touchdowns and dropped them. So, we have to fix that next week.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats did a pretty good job of containing East Bladen, who scored just once in the 45-minute segment. It’s noteworthy to mention, however, that the Eagles were forced to play back-to-back segments in scorching hot temperatures due to West Bladen having to back out of the jamboree, but still plenty of credit to the Wildcats defense, which was heavily depleted Friday night due to quarantine issues, for keeping their foe at bay.

Salas also expressed his satisfaction of his team’s defensive effort.

“The defense is much improved from Wednesday, even though we are missing six starters. We got one back tonight so that made a difference,” Salas concluded.

Lakewood

The Leopards also looked much improved from last season in their stent against East Columbus. One of the very first plays from scrimmage, Kollin Hunter and Trey White connected on a big pass play for a touchdown that put Lakewood up 8-0 early. East Columbus came back with a slow, methodical approach that relied heavily on the ground. They threw it around a few times without much success, including surrendering an interception at the goal line, but Leopards head coach Barrett Sloan thought the Gators still provided some disruption for his defense.

“We have to be able to adjust,” Sloan noted. “We prepared for the stack all week thinking we were going against North Lenoir but found out two days ago it’d be East Columbus. We adjusted at practice and prepared for their offense and thought we adjusted pretty well until they came out and started moving around. They created a little chaos for us on that first drive so we have to do a little better on that pre-snap movement.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Sloan was rather pleased.

“Kollin looked pretty good throwing the ball. Trey looked pretty good catching it,” he said. “Cooper did an excellent job on a 3rd-down scramble, and our offensive line is doing a better job of protecting our quarterback, so what we’re doing is working, but we have to take it to that next level next week because next week is the real deal.”

Clinton

North Lenoir presented as a formidable foe for the Dark Horses in their outing on Friday night. Clinton did get the better of the Hawks, picking up a 14-6 advantage. Defensively, Clinton was pretty solid in containing North Lenoir. The Hawks had the ball three times and scored just once on a long pass play. They did move the ball with some success, but the Dark Horses were pretty solid on the defensive effort to contain their foe. Offensively, Clinton mixed things up on the ground and through the air. Both areas had some shining moments, but the Dark Horses converted both of their touchdowns on the ground.

After the game, Clinton head coach Cory Johnson said that he saw things he liked and things he didn’t like but that this served as a great starting point for his team to build upon.

“We did some good things and some bad things,” Johnson stated. “But, overall I think we laid a good foundation to build upon as the season really gets underway. I thought we threw the ball well, but our pass protection and running game could be better.”

Midway

The Raiders squared off against a solid Rosewood team in the finale of the Jamboree and came out pretty sharp. The Eagles have been a pretty formidable opponent in the Carolina 1A Conference but Midway hung pretty tight with them, despite being without stud quarterback Wyatt Holland, who was sidelined as a precaution secondary to a back injury.

The Raiders jumped out to an 8-0 lead on their first possession and then came up with a defensive stop on Rosewood’s opening drive. After the Eagles held Midway’s offense off the scoreboard, they finally tied the game up at 8-8 with about 8:00 left in the session. With the clock hitting 0:00, the score was still tied 8-8, but the Raiders faced third-and-goal inside the 5-yard line and the teams agreed to finish out the drive. It ended with backup QB Casey Culbreth finding the end zone for the “win,” 14-8.

After the game, Midway head coach Cory Barnes acknowledged that his team made some improvements on the night but still had some things to figure out in their ground game. He also spoke highly of his team’s overall defensive effort.

