Clinton shuts out Whiteville

Caleb Kennedy fires a shot past the Whitevill goal keeper late in the match. Sebastian Beteta splits two Whiteville defenders as he pushes the ball through the mid-field during second half action.

The Clinton Dark Horses soccer team kicked off their 2021 campaign on Monday. Clinton, welcoming Whiteville to their soccer complex. Clinton achieved great success during the contest and sent the Wolfpack home with a 6-0 loss.

Monday evening’s tilt began a slate of ten non-conference games, which have not been possible since the 2019 season due to all the COVID changes. Before those, though, Clinton had to get past Whiteville. The Dark Horses went right to work it did not take long after the start of play for them to establish firm control over their visitors.

Three first half goals for Clinton went unanswered by their the Wolfpack. Two of those scores were provided by the leg of senior Caleb Kennedy.

Once play resumed following the halftime break, it took a bit for Clinton’s strikers to once again get past the Wolfpack defense. A 3-0 score remained the difference until the 60th minute.

In those final twenty minutes, the scoreless second half went out the door, with Clinton matching their entire first period offense. The additional three goals secured a comfortable 6-0 season-opener victory.

Kennedy was joined in the scorer’s book by Trent Sumner (2), Tyler Reeves (1), and Jonathan Gutierrez (1). Walker Spell also started his season off well, assisting on half of the Dark Horses six goals.

Whiteville is now in the rearview mirror and Clinton will continue their way through the aforementioned non-conference schedule, beginning with Lakewood on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex.

Beyond Lakewood on Thursday, games against Croatan and conference foes East Bladen and St. Paul’s are sure to be key to how this season unfolds for the Dark Horses.

