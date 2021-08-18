Lady Horses win opener

McKenzie Pope pushes the ball across the net during first set action. Emma Poplin mashes the ball on a block for a second set winner.

Fall sports got in to full swing at Clinton High School on Monday evening as the Lady Dark Horses matched up against East Duplin on the volleyball court. A tightly contested first set gave way to a straight sets sweep for the home team Lady Horses as they took their season opener, 3-0.

The Lady Horses got the season off to a nice start, grabbing a 6-0 lead over their rivals the Lady Panthers, who called for a time out to regroup. This wasn’t a lopsided affair, though, as it turned into a game of runs after the breather.

East Duplin eventually caught up and tied the set at 17-17 but Clinton responded with their own run to make it a 22-17 Lady Horses advantage in the first.

That lead, too, proved to be fraught when the Lady Panthers stormed back, achieving set point at 24-23. The set slipped away from East Duplin, however, as Clinton closed things up by taking a one set to none lead with 27-25 victory.

Clinton stymied the visitors throughout the second set, earning a 25-16 win, and giving themselves a firm 2-0 lead over East Duplin. Then, Monday’s third and final set was close in the early going but the Lady Dark Horses began to pull away from their 13-12 lead, going on a 12-5 run to win the third frame and secure the straight sets victory over East Duplin.

“They are a scrappy team and we had to match their scrappiness”, remarked the Lady Horses’ head coach, Jennifer Edgerton. “Our girls had a lot of confidence coming off Saturday’s scrimmage tournament, but this is the real deal, playing East Duplin, so you do not take it for granted.”

“We can play a lot better than we did, but we will take the win,” Edgerton concluded.

Clinton, now 1-0, continued their season on Tuesday, hosting the Lakewood Lady Leopards in non-conference action.

