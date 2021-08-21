Clinton edges Lakewood

One day after beginning their season, the Lady Dark Horses were right back on the volleyball court as they continued non-conference play by welcoming county-foe Lakewood to their home court on Tuesday. Despite a stiff challenge from the Lady Leopards, the Lady Dark Horses were able to get the upperhand in the contest escape with a win in four sets.

Clinton came out firing on all cylinders as they mounted an 8-0 run to open the first set, forcing Lakewood to call for a timeout.

When action resumed, a once ertain first set rout soon became a dogfight. The Lady Leopards eventually stormed back to make it an 18-17 lead for Clinton. Lakewood was not able to complete the comeback, however, with the Lady Horses taking set one, 25-21.

Tuesday’s second set was quite similar to the first that it had succeeded. Once again, Clinton opened up a sizable lead, but Lakewood did not go down quietly. Down 10-5, Lakewood actually rallied and took a 15-14 advantage. Like the first frame, though, the Lady Leopards let the momentum swing back in favor of Clinton and the Lady Horses took the second set, by a mirroring 25-21 tally.

Unlike the first two sets, though, Lakewood was able to hold onto a lead in the third set. Clinton leading 13-10 morphed into the Lady Leopards claiming the third frame, 25-21, to extend the match, now trailing 2-1.

Clinton, though, had a much easier time in what proved to be a decisive fourth set. The Lady Leopards appeared to have communication issues, aiding the Lady Dark Horses in jumping out front to secure their 25-10 fourth set win.

Tuesday was Lakewood’s first loss of the season, dropping them to 1-1 overall. Clinton, who had defeated East Duplin a day before, now stands at 2-0.

These two teams will not have to wait long for a rematch, which is scheduled for this coming Tuesday. This time it will be at Lakewood with the varsity teams set to tip off at 6 p.m.

The Lady Horses will have one match before facing Lakewood again, hosting the Spring Creek Gators on Monday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]