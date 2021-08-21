‘Soccer at the Swamp’ offers showcase

Anthony Marcia for Clinton dribbles the ball up the field during Wednesday’s game against Lakewood. Midway and Hobbton battle it out on the soccer field. Union runs the field during Wednesday’s contest with Triton.

Clinton High School’s “Soccer at the Swamp” Jamboree kicked off on Wednesday evening at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex as well as over on the adjacent band field. Eight teams are participating in the two-day event, which was set conclude on Friday.

The event featured all five of Sampson County’s public high schools: Clinton, Hobbton, Lakewood, and Union, as well as welcoming in Triton, South Johnston, South Central, and Rosewood. Although temperatures were hot and muggy, and the event had to dodge some showers, Wednesday’s opening games went off in good standing.

In the 5 p.m. games, Union met up with Triton on the main field inside the soccer complex while rivals Hobbton and Midway faced off against each other on the band field. Lakewood and Clinton were pitted against one another during Wednesday’s 7 p.m. evening session.

For the Spartans, they just couldn’t keep pace in the contest as a Hawks goal in the ninth minute of the game established a lead that was not surrendered. The action remained fairly close for the duration of the first half as a margin of just 2-0 separated the teams at halftime. The second half, however, brought about a quick change in the contest. After the 45th minute of play, a flurry of five goals from the Hawks helped make the final score a lopsided number in favor of Triton as they took home a convincing win, 8-0.

Goals scorers for Triton were Omar Hernandez with three, Francisco Martinez with two, and Malik Beaumont, Victor Cano, and Elias Lopez each with one goal apiece. Cano and Lopez were also credited with one assist apiece, as was John West. Benny Villalvazo had two assists.

For Friday’s closing action, Union and Triton each were no slated for any games.

Meanwhile, Hobbton and Midway kicked things off on the band field in the sweltering afternoon heat. It was the Raiders that struck first, taking a 1-0 advantage into halftime over the Wildcats. Picking back up in the second half, Hobbton was able to break through and get onto the scoreboard as well, but it simply wasn’t enough. Midway nabbed two more goals of their own, securing a 3-1 rivalry victory.

Friday’s schedule had the Raiders facing off against South Central at 6 p.m. while the Wildcats and met up with South Johnston at 4 p.m.

Closing out the night, the hosting Dark Horses and the Lakewood Leopards rounded out Wednesday’s action. It did not take very long for the scoring to begin with Clinton knocking one in during the eighth minute. Not for lack of trying, this early goal was all the scoring for nearly thirty minutes of game time. A foul just inches outside of the penalty box ended the drought as Daniel Adasiak took the free kick and it got just past the goalkeepers outstretched arms and into the upper left corner of the net.

The lead was 2-0 Clinton at halftime, but the score differential only grew larger over the second half, culminating in a 8-0 Horses win.

Goal scorers for the Dark Horses were Adasiak with three. Walker Spell, Tyler Reeves, Trent Sumner, and Jonathan Gutierrez all had one goal apiece. Caleb Kennedy lead the way in the assist column with two, followed by Spell, Adasiak, and Matthew Warren all with one each.

“I’m just happy to see so many coming out”, said CHS head coach Brad Spell, who was overseeing the event. “Hopefully this is something we can continue to do, especially for the county schools.”

Spell continued, “These things get the fans excited. If we can stay healthy and keep working, then I like our team’s chances.”

Clinton was slated to take on Rosewood on Friday. Meanwhile, the other evening game featured South Central versus South Johnston in which South Johnston posted an 8-0 victory over the Hawks.

