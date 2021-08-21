Wildcats nip Bulldogs

Hobbton High School got their soccer season underway on Monday afternoon, hosting the Princeton Bulldogs in now non-conference action. Now at the 2A level, the Bulldogs paid a visit to their old Carolina 1A Conference foe on Monday to revive an old rivalry. After a scoreless first half, the Wildcats went to work on the Bulldogs in the second half, coming away with a 4-2 win to start the season off on a high note.

“It was the first game of the season and a win is always a good way to start the season,” commented Hobbton head coach Jonathan Jacobs. “This game really helped me and the coaching staff to find things we need to work on and improve on to make sure we are going in the right direction. If we can fix a couple of things that happened tonight that lead the other team to score, we should have a successful season. We are just going to have to work on that and I’m hopeful that we can get to where we need to be.”

Scoring for the Wildcats were, Leonel Espino with two goals, Henry Jorge-Garcia and Jose Rendon had one each. Danny Sosa and Rendon were each credited with one assist.

The Wildcats, now 1-0 on the season, will play Wednesday and Friday in the “Soccer at the Swamp” jamboree held at Clinton High School where they will square off against Midway on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and South Johnston on Friday at 4 p.m.

