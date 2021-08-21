Dark Horses trample Goldsboro

Patrick Morissey turns the corner behind a wall of blockers on a first quarter kickoff return. Morissey converted this nice run into 6-points for the Dark Horses. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Defensive tackle, Jymeik Sampson, No.66, gives the Goldsboro quarterback a lift on this first quarter sack. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Onias Robinson navigates through traffic for long run during second quarter action. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Blake Smith scrambles through the defense on a quarterback-keeper during the contest on Friday night. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

The 2021 High School Football season got underway on Friday night. Though inclement weather was a concern entering local play, it turned out to be a beautiful night at Dark Horse Stadium for this week’s edition of the Game of the Week between the Clinton Dark Horses and the Goldsboro Cougars. What resulted on the field was a dominant effort from the Dark Horses, who set the tone early on a blocked punt turned touchdown and never looked back. They took home an emphatic Week 1 win, triumphing over Goldsboro 41-6.

Goldsboro’s first drive of the game began at their own 20-yard line and resulted in three plays and out. Their punt attempt was blocked by Jakwan Wilson and the ball rolled into the end zone. Wilson pounced on the ball resulting in a defensive touchdown to give Clinton an early score. Patrick Morissey converted the 2-point attempt and with 10:20 on the clock, the Dark Horses led 8-0.

The Cougars second drive of the game didn’t fare much better than their first. It was another straight-downs and off the field situation, but this time Goldsboro opted not to punt the ball and instead turned it over on fourth down.

It took just two plays for the Dark Horses to air it out and strike again as Blake Smith found Morissey open up the middle for about a 50-yard touchdown completion. Onias Robinson ran in the 2-point try and with 7:36 still to go in the first quarter, Clinton lead 16-0.

After another fruitless possession by Goldsboro, the Dark Horses committed their first error of the game – which, coincidentally, turned out to be quite beneficial. Clinton fumbled the ball on the Cougars 1-yard line just before crossing the plane for a score. The Dark Horse defense still turned it into points, though, as the very next play was a safety to make it 18-0. Then, on the free kick, Morissey again proved lethal for Clinton has been returned it all the way home, a return of about 60 yards, for the score. Josiah Robinson converted the 2-point conversion, and with 4:07 on the clock in the first quarter, Clinton led 26-0.

That score rolled over into the second frame where Goldsboro was finally starting to get some production. Unfortunately for them, though, that drive eventually ended in a punt.

The high-powered Dark Horse offense took just three plays on this new possession to find the end zone again. This time, Wilson found a hole up the middle and emerged into a wide-open field where he went mostly untouched for a 42-yard touchdown run. Smith converted the 2-point conversion on a fake-field goal, and Clinton had built a 34-0 lead 8:37 on the clock in the second quarter.

As the game approached halftime, the Dark Horses offense was back on the field after another failed drive.

They slowed their attack down and opted to melt some of the clock. This didn’t keep them from scoring, however, as Onias Robinson slipped into the end zone on a short 3-yard run to bolster the lead. This time, Clinton opted for and converted the PAT, making the lead 41-0 at halftime.

Out of the break, Clinton was to receive the opening possession. During which, the Dark Horses made some substitutions to start working in their second string players. The result was a fumble on the second play from scrimmage and the Cougars receiving the ball on the Clinton 35-yard line.

Goldsboro was able to take advantage of the short field and found their way into the end zone. With 9:15 left in the third, the Cougars converted on a run play for the score. Their PAT was no good, missing to the left, and the score rested at 41-6.

On the ensuing Clinton drive, the Dark Horses were moving the ball efficiently but their third fumble of the game cost them another turnover. With 4:00 left in the third quarter, the Goldsboro offense was back on the field at their own 34-yard line.

This time, however, the Cougars came up empty, going three-and-out and punting it right back to Clinton.

The game really transitioned into a slow, defensive battle as the teams traded punts and fumbles. The third quarter ended with the score knotted at 41-6 and that went on to hold as the final score as the clock ran for the duration of the fourth quarter, quickly ending the game.

In the postgame huddle, Clinton head coach Cory Johnson told his team that he was “super proud” of them and complimented their competitive edge. He also told them that he’s already focusing on next week’s game at Wallace-Rose Hill and will be jumping straight to the film room Saturday morning.

Johnson celebrated the birth of a child this week, which took him out of practice for three days leading up to the game. He had nothing but high praise for his team and coaching staff, saying that it is the culture of Clinton football to handle business.

“When I got back I could tell that we significantly got better,” he said. “That is a testament to the culture of this football team, it’s a testament of my assistant football coach Ryan Hunt and the staff, Coach Brewer, and the rest of the coaches. But, Coach Hunt was the head coach this week and he did a fantastic job.”

Johnson also acknowledged some of the Dark Horses miscues after that stellar first half that saw them build their 41-0 lead.

“Offensively, we’ve got to take care of the ball,” he said. “I thought we did a good job of blocking their pressures, but we’ve got to take care of the ball. I thought we took everything they gave us. Defensively, this was Coach Hunt’s first game, our offense didn’t take care of him in the second half but we only gave up six.”

Johnson also acknowledged the benefits of having Hunt on the sideline, pointing out that the Clinton defense runs several different fronts and Hunt does a good job of keeping it simply for the players.

Now at 1-0 on the season, the Dark Horses travel to take on rival Wallace-Hill next week. When asked about this game, Johnson kept is response business as usual.

“I love playing coach Kevin Motsinger and the Bulldogs,” he said. “It’s a great rivalry and I’ve loved it since I’ve been here. We know they have a great program down there and we know that they’re going to be ready to play, but, we’re going to be ready to play, too.”

And in true Cory Johnson fashion, he closed things out with an emphatic, “Go Horses!”

Game time next week is 7 p.m. at Legion Stadium.

