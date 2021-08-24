Golf tourney proceeds eclipse $1M mark

Michael Martin Tournament Committee, from left, are: Tournament Coordinator Neil Price, A.N. Martin, Steve Martin, Dwayne McKay, Dean Rouse, and Bill Clingan. Each year, friends unite for the annual Friendly Mart/Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament. Pictured, third from left, is A.N. Martin, father of the late Michael Martin, for whom the tournament was named, surrounded by N.C. Highway Patrol troopers.

MOUNT OLIVE — Applause and cheers rang out at the 34th Annual Friendly Mart/Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament as the announcement was made that this year’s contributions have brought the collective tournament proceeds to over $1 million.

“There are a lot of people in the world of fundraising that will tell you that golf tournaments are no longer effective,” said UMO Vice President for Advancement Jason Gipe. “This event would prove them wrong! The fact that this event is so widely supported is a testament to the memory of NC Highway Patrolman, Michael Martin, for whom the tournament was established.”

The event continues to be successful because of the hard work and leadership from Tournament Coordinator Neil Price and his team of Friendly Mart employees, along with a core group of dedicated committee members that make it all run like a well-oiled machine.

“We are grateful to every player, sponsor, and individual that has made this event the resounding success that it is,” said UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom. “Our students are the real winners and benefactors of the generosity created by this event.”

The Friendly Mart/Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament supports student scholarships and other UMO athletic fundraising initiatives. The tournament, which had a total of 200 golfers, featured breakfast by Stevens Sausage, a lunch cookout, a silent auction, and giveaways courtesy of many sponsors and supporters.

“This is a monumental year,” said Neil Price. “I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish for the University of Mount Olive, for the Martin Family, and for our community. We could not have come this far without our vendors and suppliers who are an integral part of making it a success. This tournament keeps memories alive, reunites friends, and creates opportunities. I am thrilled we have made it to the $1 million mark and look forward to more major milestones in the coming years.”