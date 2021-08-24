Games rescheduled

Due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday, two area football games featuring Hobbton versus Midway and Lakewood at Spring Creek were moved to Monday night, Aug. 23. Results and breakdown from those games can be found in Wednesday’s edition.

