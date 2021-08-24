Harrells triumphs in shortened game

Xavier Arrington bounces off a defender on Friday night. Arrington had 91 yards on six carries. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent

Friday evening heralded the return of high school football for the Harrells Christian Academy Crusaders, who opened their 2021 campaign against Christ the King. A game that wound up being cut short due to inclement weather, Harrells routed their opponent, 33-0, before action could even reach halftime.

From kickoff, the Crusaders relied heavily on the run game. Running back Devin Gardner’s impact, in particular, was felt immediately. On the opening drive of the game, Gardner’s 23-yard run vaulted Harrells into a 7-0 lead.

Christ the King looked to counter HCA’s opening-drive score that took only three plays to set up. Things, though,wouldn’t come so easily for the visitors. Getting behind the sticks on second down did not help as their opening drive way to a three and out.

Eight minutes still remained in the first quarter when Harrells began their second drive. Gardner again was a workhouse, converting a short fourth down play to keep the Crusaders drive alive. Gardner also finished this drive for the home team, topping it off with another 12-yard touchdown run.

Throughout the remainder of the first quarter, clouds were building and the game was in a sort of chase with a coming line of storms.

Harrells’ only real blemish during the truncated game came on the first play of the second quarter when Christ the King’s pass rush got to HCA’s quarterback and a sack forced a fumble that was recovered by the defense.

The turnover and good field position did not yield any score from Christ the King, however, as the visiting team was left with a zero on the scoreboard.

Two more scores from Gardner, with the latter being made possible due to an Ayden Fussell forced fumble, put the home Crusaders in firm control of the game, 26-0.

With time running out in the second quarter and thunder in the background, Christ the King was again stymied by Harrells’ defense, and another touchdown from Sam Hope wound up being the conclusion to Friday’s tilt.

A thirty minute lightning delay proved to be only the beginning of the weather problems and the game was called around 8:45 Friday evening.

On the stat sheet, Gardner lead the way offensively with nine carries for 175 yards and four touchdowns. Xavier Harrington has 91 yards on six carries.

Harrells’ shutout victory starts the Crusaders’ 2021 season on the right foot at 1-0. They will be back out on the gridiron this Friday against High Point Christian Academy. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in High Point.

