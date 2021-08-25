Clinton bests Spring Creek in straight sets

August 25, 2021 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
Hannah Locklear sends the ball across the net for a first set point for the Lady Dark Horses. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

Hannah Locklear sends the ball across the net for a first set point for the Lady Dark Horses.

Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

<p>Clinton’s Kursten Rose gets a spike early in second set action.</p> <p>Mike Carter | Sampson Independent</p>

Clinton’s Kursten Rose gets a spike early in second set action.

Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

<p>Dark Horse senior, Carrie Jordan, sets the ball for a teammate off a Gator serve during second set action.</p> <p>Mike Carter | Sampson Independent</p>

Dark Horse senior, Carrie Jordan, sets the ball for a teammate off a Gator serve during second set action.

Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

Hannah Locklear sends the ball across the net for a first set point for the Lady Dark Horses.

Clinton’s Kursten Rose gets a spike early in second set action.

Dark Horse senior, Carrie Jordan, sets the ball for a teammate off a Gator serve during second set action.