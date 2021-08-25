Midway ekes past Lakewood

Abaham Florido works against a Lakewood defender to possess the ball. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent

County rivals Midway and Lakewood squared off for the second time this season on Monday evening out on the soccer field. Powered by an early second half goal, the Raiders outlasted the hosting Leopards, pulling ahead for the 2-1 win.

The two teams met just a week ago which saw the Raiders win easily 6-1. This time, however, things did not come so easily for Midway.

The visiting Raiders controlled most of Monday’s first half and was able to get on the board first with Felipe Penick-Aguilar’s kick in the opening 10 minutes. The Raiders and the Leopards then traded empty possessions for the next twenty minutes of the game.

Lakewood, however, did manage to find the back of the net and tie the game up at 1-1 toward the end of the half. After that, no score occurred between the Leopards equalizer and the halftime buzzer, though Lakewood just did miss a really good opportunity to take the lead around the fifth minute.

With halftime concluded, Midway did not waste any time after the break to try and dislodge the 1-1 tie. Six minutes gone by in the second half, Abraham Florida was assisted by Ruben Morales and found the back of the net to give the Raiders the 2-1 advantage.

Over the remainder of the second half, Lakewood of course tried to find the goal needed to tie the game. The Leopards had a handful of good looks at another equalizer, but a lid had been put on the goal as Midway held on for the 2-1 victory.

The Raiders’ win was their fourth straight to begin the year. Lakewood, however, dropped to 0-3. The Leopards will advance further into their non-conference schedule on Wednesday when they travel to Princeton. Midway will also be in action on Wednesday with a home tilt against Triton.

Both games are set to kickoff at 6 p.m.

