Gridiron Preview: Week 2

Week two of the Fall 2021 Football Season is set to unfold tonight and already local teams are feeling the effects of COVID plaguing their schedules. After a promising start last week, the Clinton and Lakewood football teams are sidelined tonight. It is possible that the Leopards play Monday, but, that’s not guaranteed. Check back this weekend for possible updates.

Otherwise, Midway, Hobbton, and Harrells will be on the field tonight for Week 2 action, all of which are on the road. For the Raiders, they travel to South Brunswick, the Wildcats will visit Trask, and the Crusaders will be on the road at High Point Christian.

Due to the scheduling changes, Midway at South Brunswick has become this week’s Game of the Week. Let’s dive in and take a look at the breakdown for tonight’s game.

Harrells at Rocky Mount Prep

The Crusaders got off to a nice start last week in Week 1 with a defeat over visiting Christ the King. Senior runningback Devin Gardner had a very nice game to lead the way for Harrells and it is generally expected that he, along with a couple of other pieces to the Crusaders ground game, will lead the charge this season. Following their 33-0 win last week, Harrells will hit the road this week up to High Point Christian Academy. This marks the Cougars first game of the 2021 season as they are looking to improve from a 3-3 record in 2020. From that team, HPCA graduated eight seniors from a 32-man roster, including leading quarterback Luke Homol. Leading rusher Jordan Wilson (83 carries, 566 yards, and four touchdowns in 2020) does return this year while Myles Crisp appears to be the quarterback of choice for the Cougars.

For Harrells, they are loaded with some big names that could be problematic for High Point. Devin Gardner and Xavier Harrington, in one-half of play last week, put up a combined 266 yards of rushing. Gardner, on just nine carries, hit 175. These two are going to score points for the Crusaders, who also displayed a pretty solid defense in not allowing any points last week. It will be interesting to see if Harrells can put the ball in the air tonight, as that is one of the few things they didn’t do in Week 1.

Game time tonight is 7 p.m.

Hobbton at Trask

Loden Bradshaw and the Hobbton Wildcats came out and made a statement in Week 1. If it hadn’t been for Wyatt Holland and his record-setting night, then said statement would have been even more loud and clear. Any other night, Bradshaw’s 23-of-38 for 294 yards and nine touchdowns would have turned many a head and likely earned Hobbton the win. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, though, Holland the Raiders one-upped them and secured the win for themselves, but, more on that later. For Hobbton, they are now set to hit the road for Week 2 and take on the Trask Titans. Offensive stats for the Titans aren’t available, but, there probably wasn’t very much going on as they absorbed a 47-0 loss to Topsail. Both teams took tough losses – obviously on opposite ends of the spectrum, but, tough losses nonetheless. Both teams will be hungry for a win, but, after having put up 73 points last week, it appears that the Wildcats have a major upper hand. The question is, what about their defense?

Game time at Trask is 7 p.m.

Midway at South Brunswick (Game of the Week)

Wyatt Holland made local and state headlines this past week when he put some major numbers in leading Midway to their wild victory at Hobbton, including an NCHSAA record 10 passing touchdowns. Holland was also responsible for one rushing touchdown. Through the air, Holland connected on 30-of-35 passes for 618 yards and the 10 touchdowns. Altogether, Midway’s 80 points and Hobbton’s 73 combined for the 2nd-highest scoring game in state history.

All of that and the spotlight that followed, however, are a thing of the past as the Raiders now travel to take on South Brunswick. It was a short turnaround for Midway to prepare for their next foe who is also coming off a win in Week 1, a 15-0 victory over Richlands. In that game, quarterback Jameson Prince (a sophomore) was a 7-of-16 passing for 60 yards. The Cougars biggest performance was in their running game, where senior Danny Parker rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown. Prince rushed for the other school.

Midway and South Brunswick had completely opposite performances on both sides of the ball, Both Cougars touchdowns came in the second half in their narrow win, but their defense did pitch a shutout. Meanwhile, the Raiders were locked in an offensive boxing match where defense just didn’t exist.

After their last game, Midway head coach Cory Barnes hinted that he was hoping his team could learn from their mistakes this week in practice. Fans have to wonder, what is going to come of this game? Can the Raiders repeat their big offensive performance? Can their defense step up this time and hold South Brunswick off? Should be an interesting night in Southport!

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]