HHS Cross Country off to hot start

The Hobbton Cross Country season started off with a bang last Thursday, as the girls team won the meet hosted by Neuse Charter. The girls team was lead by Mariana Sada-Romero, who placed fourth. The team had a strong solid group, who all finished within the top 10. In fifth place was McKayla Harris, sixth place was Analiza West, seventh place Andrea Sada-Romero, eighth place Josie Blackman, and ninth place Anna Miller.

The boys team also endured great success and was led by senior Victor Lopic, who placed third overall.

“I’m impressed with the girls team,” said Hobbton coach Charles Robertson. “We have a strong girls lineup this year with have a combination of experience and some strong freshman who are talented and hard workers. We also have a few girls who have yet to compete this season, who are expected to play key roles in our team’s success this year. I expect our girls team to be conference champions. If they put in the work and they perform how I feel they are capable of than I feel we may have a chance to even be one of the top teams in the region.”

The cross country team also competed Wednesday, at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park hosted by North Duplin.

The girls team won yet again Sada-Romero having another impressive showing as she placed second at the meet. Again, the girls team ran as a strong core, finishing fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth and eleventh.

Robertson acknowledged that he was really impressed by freshman Analiza West, who was the second Hobbton runner to finish, placing fifth overall.

Robertson commented, “Analiza is very quiet, but she comes to practice everyday determined and ready to work. McKayla Harris is a talented freshman as well, who works hard. I am excited about these two and the future of our program.”

Hobbton will compete at home next Tuesday.

