After 3-0 start, Lady Horses drop 2 straight

Lakewood and Clinton, who had met just a week ago, faced off again on Tuesday on the volleyball court. This time, it was Clinton traveling to take on Lakewood over in Leopard Country. In the two teams last meeting, it was the Lady Horses that won in four sets in the first matchup but this time would not be so fortunate for the visitors as the Lady Leopards outlasted Clinton in five sets for the 3-2 victory.

The Lady Leopards never gave up a slim but steady lead in the game’s opening set. Clinton went on a mini-run, cutting a seven point deficit to 14-11 but would not get any closer as Lakewood ran out the tape for a 25-21 first set win.

Set two looked like it was going the way of the preceding one. Lakewood led most of the way through and seemed to be in a comfortable position up 23-19. But, “Not so,” said the Lady Horses. Clinton went on to score the next six points to conclude the second frame and tie up the match up at one set apiece.

It was all Clinton from start to finish in the third set, giving the appearance that the tide had change. The Lady Dark Horses absolutely routed the Lady Leopards 25-6 and were now just one set away from victory.

Lakewood, though, had other ideas. Seemingly resurrected, the Lady Leopards absorbed what had been thrown at them and mounted an unprecedented rally.

Just as the third was a blowout, the fourth was similar in score, but this time the roles were reversed. Racing out to an 8-3 advantage, the Lady Leopards had firm control on a must win set for the home team. Closing out the fourth set on a 17-7 run, Lakewood knotted the game at two sets apiece, winning 25-10, and necessitating a fifth set first to 15 tiebreaker.

Lakewood’s momentum bled over to the beginnings of this decisive fifth frame as they raced out to a quick 8-2 lead before Clinton had to call time to regroup.

While the breather did get the Lady Horses back into the contest, Lakewood’s lead proved to be too large to overcome. The Lady Leopards won the fifth set 15-11 and with it came a 3-2 win over Clinton.

Statistically, Adara Johnson led the Lady Leopards with 11 kills.

This game marked Clinton’s first loss of the season, dropping the Lady Horses to 3-1. Lakewood, meanwhile, improved to 2-1. As of right now, the Lady Leopards next game is up in the air as since playing this past week, their team has been sidelined due to COVID.

For Clinton, they were right back on the court on Thursday, hosting Whiteville. Unfortunately for them, the Lady Dark Horses are now victims of a two-game losing streak as the Lady Wolfpack erased a 2-0 deficit and rallied for three straight set wins to hand Clinton their second loss. Scores in that game were 25-21 (C), 25-21 (C), 25-21 (W), 25-18 (W), and 15-13 (W).

Clinton, now 3-2 on the season, is slated to travel to East Duplin on Monday.

