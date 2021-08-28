Clinton, James Kenan draw

The Clinton Dark Horses battled with former conference foe James Kenan on the soccer field on Thursday, where it was just like old times between the two foes. After a tight battle between the Tigers and the Dark Horses, Thursday’s match ended in a tie score of 1-1.

Daniel Adasiak scored Clinton’s goal at the 56:24 mark in the second half. Walker Spell was credited with the assist, who crossed the ball to the middle from the wings for the go-ahead score.

James Kenan, however, was gifted a free kick at the 74:44 mark and sent the ball inward from about 30 yards out. The ball pin-balled of a couple of different players before the Tigers were able to tip the ball in for the tying goal.

After that, the game came to a close with the score deadlocked at 1-1.

After the game, Clinton head coach Brad Spell acknowledged that he was proud of his team’s effort.

“Pretty proud of the boys,” Spell stated. “You hate for the ball to get in there at the end but they were on us a little bit and eventually one of them was going to get in there. I was really proud of the guys. I thought this was our best game and best effort of the year.”

Clinton now had the daunting task of going up against previous state champion Croatan on Friday. Spell also discussed what was going to be needed headed into that game.

“The boys have a quick turnaround to get some rest and drink plenty of water as we have to play state champion Croatan tomorrow,” he noted. “But tonight was a step in the right direction and I think our depth is an advantage which will definitely come in handy tomorrow because I will need them.”

Clinton was 3-1-1 on the season, pending the results of Friday’s game. The Dark Horses will next take on Cape Fear on Tuesday at home followed by a trip down to Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday. Game times are 6 p.m.

