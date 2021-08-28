Hobbton falls in nailbiter

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats took a close loss this past week on the volleyball court, falling in five sets. James Kenan took the opening set 25-21, but the Lady Wildcats came back in the second set for a 25-21 set win for themselves. In set number three, the Lady Tigers took a triumphant win of 25-14, but again, Hobbton answered with a victory to tie things up at 2-2 with a 25-20 win. James Kenan, though, put things away in the final set with a 15-10 victory. Hobbton had bested Spring Creek earlier in the season, so the loss brings them to 1-1 overall. They returned to the court again on Thursday at Spring Creek and are set for a road trip to Jones on Tuesday.

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats took a close loss this past week on the volleyball court, falling in five sets. James Kenan took the opening set 25-21, but the Lady Wildcats came back in the second set for a 25-21 set win for themselves. In set number three, the Lady Tigers took a triumphant win of 25-14, but again, Hobbton answered with a victory to tie things up at 2-2 with a 25-20 win. James Kenan, though, put things away in the final set with a 15-10 victory. Hobbton had bested Spring Creek earlier in the season, so the loss brings them to 1-1 overall. They returned to the court again on Thursday at Spring Creek and are set for a road trip to Jones on Tuesday.