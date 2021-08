The Hobbton Wildcats were bested on the soccer field on Wednesday night, dropping their contest against North Johnston by the 3-0 score. ‘I didn’t think we ever found our groove tonight,’ said Wildcats head coach Jonathan Jacobs. ‘It’s still early and we have stuff we need to work on. We are trying to get better each day.’ Hobbton, now at 1-2-1, will head to Heide Trask on Monday.