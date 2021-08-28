Lady Raiders sweep Triton

Blair Baggett receives the ball during Wednesday’s game.

For the second time in a week the Midway Lady Raiders and Triton Lady Hawks squared off on the volleyball court. With the first matchup having been played at Triton, the setting for Wednesday’s contest was in Raider Country. Following a couple close sets and one dominant one, Midway took home the win to even their overall record, winning 3-0.

In the first set, both teams battled back and forth the throughout set. The Lady Raiders, though, pulled away at the end of the set to get the first win, winning 25-21.

The second set was all-Midway this time around as they took it rather convincingly by the score 25-15.

The third frame saw the Raiders trail most of the set but make a late comeback to close things out. Tied at 19-19, the Lady Hawks went on a three-point run to go up 22-19, causing a Midway timeout. Out of the break, the Lady Raiders finished the set on a 6-1 run to win the third set 25-23 and the match 3-0.

“My girls hustled and played hard,” said Midway head coach Susan Clark. “Triton has an outstanding hitting team. We have really worked on our defense since the last time we played them. Our coverage still lack and is not where it needs to be, but we are getting there, ”Clark concluded.

Statistically for Midway, Rylie Williams led the way with 14 kills, 15 digs and two blocks, and McKenzie Williams had 14 digs. Blair Baggett had eight kills , seven digs and two blocks. Morgan Hall had four kills, three digs and one block. Leah Brannon had four kills and one dig, Morgan Naylor and Morgan Williams had two digs each. Isabella Barefoot had one kill, Alyssa Hargrove had four kills, two digs, and one block.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are back at .500 on the season with a 2-2 overall record. They were scheduled to take on Lakewood on Thursday, but that game was postponed due to COVID issues. Now, Midway will be back in action on Tuesday when they welcome the Cougars of Goldsboro into Raider Country. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]