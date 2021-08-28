Cougars shred Midway

Trey Gregory looks for space as the Cougars defensive unit closes in. Wyatt Holland scrambles through traffic, looking for any extra yards he can get. Wyatt Holland eyes a receiver, looking to unleash a pass. A host of Midway defenders try to keep South Brunswick’s Danny Parker out of the end zone — a feat that seemed impossible as he found five touchdowns on the night.

After Monday’s record-setting night at Hobbton, the Midway Raiders took to the road down to the beach for a matchup against South Brunswick. In stark contrast to what unfolded earlier this week, the red-hot Raiders went ice cold in their trip down south, coming home victims of a 33-0 loss.

Midway received the opening kickoff at their own 31-yard line. They moved the ball down into South Brunswick territory, but ultimately stalled on fourth and short down around the Cougars 40-yard line.

South Brunswick’s opening drive proved fruitful as the Cougars overcame a fourth down and a long third down play en rout to a score. With 5:14 on the clock in the first quarter, South Brunswick’s Danny Parker found paydirt to put the Cougars up 6-0. After a fumble on the PAT, the score rested there as possession shifted back to Midway.

The Raiders next drive started on their own 35 after the kickoff rolled out of bounds. Midway picked up one first down gain but was unable to move the ball any further and was forced to punt again with time dwindling in first quarter.

With 2:02 left in the first, South Brunswick’s offense was back on the field on their own 34-yard line. There, the Cougars offense went right to work, running the ball right into the teeth of the Midway defense. After crossing midfield, South Brunswick, who had dropped some passes along the way, finally converted a long pass play of 36 yards for another score. This time, the Cougars opted for a 2-point try, which came up short, leaving the score at 12-0 with 8 seconds left in the first quarter.

When play resumed in the second quarter, the Raiders were lined up for second down on their own 33-yard line. They converted this first down attempt, but once again, they only went backwards from there. Three straight plays and a punt was the result as the offense was still searching for answers.

Following the punt, the Cougars’ offense again clocked in and went straight to work. Fortune was bouncing South Brunswick’s way all half long as the home team could do no wrong.

South Brunswick’s Parker scampered in from about 15 yards out and the lead grew for the Cougars. They continued to be unsuccessful on their special teams, but nonetheless, South Brunswick led by three scores at 18-0 with 8:38 left in the half.

On the following drive, the Raiders first play saw Holland throw his first interception of the year, putting the Cougars offense right back on the field at the Midway 32-yard line.

A surprising three-and-out was the result of this South Brunswick drive, however, as their offense went in reverse and yielded a punt. The Raiders, though, couldn’t do anything with it and possession was punted away.

With 4:22 left in the half, the Cougars took the ball back at their own 48-yard line. They were content on milking some clock as the halftime break slowly drew near. They accomplished their goal of holding out for the final score as with 20.1 left on the clock, Parker scored his fourth touchdown of the night to bolster the lead. Another 2-point try finally ended in success on a pass play and the lead was 26-0 at the half.

Out of the break, Midway opened the half up with an onside kick attempt. The play was successful and the Raiders started at the 50-yard line, but, back to back sacks shoved Midway back for a long fourth down and another punt.

After a penalty on the Cougars on the punt, South Brunswick started the drive on their own 17-yard line. Their drive yielded a three-and-out, forcing another punt for them as well. Midway’s Trey Gregory took the punt and got a nice return for the Raiders, setting them up around the Cougars 21-yard line.

Someone, though, had really prepared South Brunswick for Midway’s usually high-powered offense as the Raiders just could not start the ignition. Despite terrific field position, Holland was sacked multiple times on this drive and the offense was moving the wrong direction. The drive ended in no points as Midway turned it over on fourth down.

The third quarter ended with no other points scored, leaving the score at 26-0 headed to the fourth quarter.

There, score changed one final time at the start of the fourth quarter. South Brunswick was in good field position when the third quarter ended and they finished it off to start the fourth with 11:43 on the clock. After the score and successful PAT, the Cougars were in firm control at 33-0.

After that, Midway’s offense returned to the field and never really threatened. They possessed the ball for right much of the quarter before turning it back it back over around the 2:30 mark of the fourth.

From there, the Cougars were content to let the time run out and celebrate their 33-0 victory.

“We’ve got to get better up front,” said Midway head coach Cory Barnes. “We couldn’t protect Wyatt.”

Defensively, he said he thought his team got better in the second half but also acknowledged that there were a ton of factors from Monday’s 80-73 win at Hobbton that he thought bled over into this game.

“We only gave up one touchdown in the second half, which we’re proud of, but, we’ve got to play like that for four quarters,” he said, noting just a four-day turnaround from the last game. “I do think the short week had a lot to do with tonight. We played a four-hour game on Monday during the hottest time of the year, then we expect our kids to come out here and play to their potential on Friday night, which is tough. But, you know, it had to be done and I make no excuses. We’ve got to get better.”

With the loss, Midway is now 1-1 overall. They will continue non-conference play next week when they host their first home game of the season against South Lenoir.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]