Hobbton scores 90 in another shootout

Chase Bland heads for the end zone and a score. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Colby Weeks sprints into the end zone for one of his two touchdowns. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Josiah McLaurin crosses the goal line for one of his two touchdowns. He also had a 60-yard kickoff return for a score. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

In another high-scoring, hard-fought football game, the Hobbton Wildcats came out on top over the Heide Trask Titans, 90-62, on Friday night. The Wildcats were decimated with injuries and health problems and playing JV players on defense; however, that didn’t dampen their spirit and determination as another shootout this time yielded a road victory for Hobbton.

The Wildcats have now tallied 163 points in their first two games, averaging a whopping 82.5 a game following an offensive shootout against Midway just four days earlier. That weather-delayed game saw 153 points on the final scoreboard and the Raiders taking home an 80-73 win over Hobbton.

With little rest, Hobbton was back at it Friday.

The Titans struck first on Friday, knocking nearly eight minutes off the clock to take an 8-0 lead.

The Wildcats came right back on Trask, scoring about two minutes later on a 12-yard pass play from Loden Bradshaw to Josiah McLauren. Bradshaw’s 2-point pass attempt was a bit high for Colby Weeks to snag inbounds, leaving the score at 8-6 for now.

The Titans quickly struck again, going up 14-6 on the Wildcats with 1:20 left in the first quarter. A 2-point run attempt was stopped by the Hobbton defense, maintaining the 14-6 margin.

Hobbton, though, quickly closed said margin when McLaurin grabbed the kickoff near mid-field and weaved through the defense for a 50-yard touchdown return. The PAT failed, leaving the score at 14-12 with 1:04 left in the first quarter.

Like clockwork, Trask went up 20-12 just seconds into the second quarter, capping a 56-yard drive. The 2-point try gave them a 22-12 lead with 11:28 left in the second quarter.

The Wildcats struck again, keeping this game of cat-and-mouse going as they capped off a 65-yard drive of their own when Bradshaw hooked up with Weeks on 15-yard pass play. With the 2-point pass play to Chase Bland converted, the margin was cut again and the Titans lead by two points at 22-20 with 10:06 left in the second quarter.

Hobbton used some trickery on the special teamas effort on the ensuing kickoff. The Wildcats successfully pulled the onside kick out of the play book and turned it into a score to take the lead on a five-yard run by Bobby Dial. The combination of Bradshaw and Bland on the extra point try gave the Wildcats a 28-22 lead, which they never relinquished.

Trask fumbled the ensuing kickoff with Hobbton recovering at the Trask 22-yard line. Dial’s number was called again and he scored from 32-yards out for a 34-22 Wildcats lead as the PAT failed.

All of a sudden the turnover bug had hit the Titans as Hobbton picked up another Trask fumble. This yielded the Wildcats scoring again on a 58-yard pass play from Bradshaw to Bland and the 2-point run by Dial gave Hobbton a 20-point lead at 42-22 with 4:11 left in the half.

Trask, though, kept the pressure on the Wildcats defense coming and the halftime score was 42-34.

After the half, the Wildcats had first chance and turned it into a score at 10:41 left in the third quarter. On this scoring play, Bradshaw hooked up with Bland on a 38-yard pass play. Bland also caught the 2-point pass attempt, which now made for a 50-34 lead.

On their next possession, Trask came right back and cut the lead to 8-points on a long run. With the touchdown and PAT, the lead was cut down to 50-42. Then, the Titans defense came up big and stopped Hobbton for the first time all game as Hobbton failed to convert a fourth and long.

Trask took over at the Wildcat 35-yard line and put up the scoring play with 7:09 left in the third quarter to cut the Wildcats lead to two points at 50-48. The extra point attempt was no good, leaving the score at that margin for now.

Hobbton’s offense came back out and jumped right back on the Titans, capping a 54-yard drive with a 10-yard run by Dial. Bradshaw hooked up with Bland again on the 2-point try and the Wildcats went up 58-48 with 5:23 left in the third quarter.

This game of non-stop scoring continued on the next drive as Trask struck again. This time, the Titans completed a 52-yard effort and cut the deficit back to 58-54 with 5:12 still left in the third quarter.

Trask, having been victim of one earlier in the game, elected to try the onside kick. It failed to go the required distance, however, and the Wildcats took over on the 42-yard line. Trask had an opportunity to reclaim the lead when they stopped the ensuing Hobbton drive one more time, but that effort failed when the Titans fumbled the ball out of the end zone, giving the Wildcats the ball on the Trask 20-yard line.

Hobbton turned it around and marched the field, scoring yet again with 2:20 left in the third quarter. This time, Bradshaw hooked up with Nate McLamb on a 69-yard pass. Dial scored the extra two points on a run to set the score at 66-54.

Hobbton came right back kicked the onside kick again with Ethan Suggs recovering at the 49-yard line. With 1:31 left in the third quarter, Dial got the call again and capped off the drive on an 8-yard run for the score. He also ran the 2-point conversion and all of a sudden the Wildcats lead had swelled to 74-54 at the end of the third quarter.

About two minutes into the final quarter, Trask tallied again. With the extra two points, the score was 74-62.

With 7:22 left in the game, Hobbton countered on a 20-yard run by McLaurin. Dial carried for the extra points again to give the Wildcats an 82-62 lead.

McLamb ended the next Trask scoring effort with an interception in the end zone with 3:25 left in the game.

This gave the Wildcats the ball at their 20-yard line. On first down, Dial took the rock again. Weaving through defenders and breaking a couple of tackles, he sprinted 80 yards for the final Hobbton score. He also scored the extra two points, putting the tally at 90-62.

Trask tried one final time but the ball was knocked loose with Hobbton’s Dysin Fryar recovering. The Wildcats ran the clock out without attempting to score, finally ending the game at about 10:30 p.m.

The final score of the game is a debatable topic. Trask was having issues with their scoreboard as the guest score was not displayed and there are numerous discrepancies on Hobbton’s final tally. Officially, the final score was submitted as 90-62.

Offensively for the Wildcats, Bradshaw completed 24-of-37 passes for 386 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Dial had 21 carries for 255 yards and five touchdowns, Weeks had eight carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns. McLaurin had five carries for 59 yards and three touchdowns, including a 50-yard kickoff return. Bland had six carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. McLamb was three for 86 yards and one touchdown. Hobbton tallied 641 yards of total offense.

“I’m super proud of the coaches and super proud of the kids,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “The JV defense stepped up and played varsity. I’m so proud of those guys. We had a couple of kids that really did their job. Noah Adams, Reece Bradshaw, and Seth Odom were all standouts. I think we had nine JV defensive players out there tonight. We are scoring pretty good; but, it’s not as clean we want to be. We still have a lot of improvement to make. We have a huge one coming up so we have to get better, and we have to stay from that COVID bus,” Salas concluded.

Now at 1-1 overall, Hobbton is slated to travel to East Columbus on Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.