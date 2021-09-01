Harrells hangs on, now 2-0

Devin Gardner shakes off a defender during Harrells’ first game this season Christ the King. He notched three more rushing touchdowns on Friday at High Point Christian Academy. Harrells’ Xavier Arrington bounces off a defender during the first game of the season. The Crusaders are now 2-0 on the season.

The Harrells Crusaders football team made the long trek to High Point Christian Academy on Friday night, traveling to take on the Cougars in gridiron action. Friday’s game could be described as being filled with momentum swings as the Crusaders surged ahead in the second quarter then staved off a HPCA comeback attempt for a 52-42 victory.

In the first quarter, Harrells scored the first touchdown to go up 6-0. Ethan Spell called his own number and scampered three yards for the go-ahead score.

High Point, though, came right back on an 80-yard touchdown run. Myles Crisp was the running back that was credited for this score and Wesley Smith kicked the PAT for a 7-6 advantage.

After one quarter of play, the Cougars held a 7-6 advantage over the Crusaders.

The second quarter saw a big momentum swing in Harrells’ favor as the Crusaders put up 30 unanswered points to take a commanding lead at the halftime break. Devin Gardner scored three rushing touchdowns of five yards, 21 yards, and and 51 yards. In addition, Spell hooked up with Trent Jackson for a 43-yard pass completion for another score. With three 2-point conversions successful, the lead at the break was 36-7.

Out of the break, Gardner tacked on another touchdown run of 36 yards to bolster the lead. Gardner also converted the 2-point conversion, making it 44-7 in the third quarter.

This large deficit didn’t deter the Cougars, however. They scored back-to-back touchdown to pull within 44-21. The first score was a 99-yard kickoff return by Darius Kane. Following that, Crisp connected with Sean O’Brien for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

The tally was 44-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Then, another 41-yard touchdown run and 2-point try from Gardner put the margin back at 52-21 in the fourth quarter.

But, High Point continued to make it interesting. They closed the game out scoring three consecutive touchdowns, all from the arms of Crisp on touchdown passes to Jackson and to Isaiah Sanders. With three PATs added, the margin rested at 52-42, but, the Cougars could draw no closer.

The final margin held at 52-42 as Harrells claimed victory and improved to 2-0 on the season.

Statistical leaders for the Crusaders were Spell completing 4-of-5 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Gardner rushed for 259 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries. Spell also contributed 41 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Crusaders next contest will be on the road once again this Friday as HCA travels to take on Pamlico County at 7 p.m.

