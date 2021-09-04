Crusaders fall in OT

HCA’s Daniel Paz moves the ball during the Crusaders OT loss against Parrott Academy.

The Harrells Crusaders soccer team welcomed the visiting Arendell Parrott Academy to their home field on Thursday afternoon for a highly anticipated matchup between two teams who were combined for just one loss on the season. In this contest, a bitter battle ensued that took overtime to decide and in the end, it was the visiting Patriots that stormed back to take a 4-3 win in extra time.

The Crusaders got off to a very good start. Heinze Mondragon and Edwin Gaspar combined for three goals for Harrells in the first thirty minutes, putting the Crusaders in firm control. Arendell Parrott finally did find a score before halftime, cutting the defici to t 3-1 at the intermission.

While the first half was all-HCA, the two teams seemingly swapped momentum as the second half was much more friendly to the Patriots.

Trailing by two goals, Arendell Parrott Academy got to within one goal in the early going of the second half Then, the Patriots came all the way back and tied things up at three apiece when Asher Llowry got it past the Crusaders goal keeper in the later stages of the second half

Harrells finally settled back down defensively in the final twenty minutes of regulation time to keep the game tied and send it to a golden ball overtime. The Crusaders nearly won the game in regulation when Jose Najera launched the ball just above the goal with just three minutes to go, leaving the score tied at 3-3. That time held through to the end the regular 80 minutes, forcing overtime.

Once in the overtime period, Parrott struck fast and quickly ended the game on a goal to down the Crusaders for good.

Harrells 4-3 loss was their first loss of the young season, dropping them to 5-1 overall.

On Tuesday, another Patriot awaits the Crusaders. This time, Harrells will welcome Wilmington Christian Academy to their campus for another non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 4:00p.

