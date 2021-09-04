Clinton picks up two

Dark Horse Senior, Daniel Adasiak, heads in Clinton’s first goal of the match, and his first of two goals for the contest. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Griffin Williams puts his foot to a shot during second half action. This shot found the nets for Clinton’s fourth goal and Williams’ second of the match. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

The Clinton Dark Horses soccer team hosted Cape Fear this past Tuesday evening, continuing their trek through non-conference play. Powered by a second half surge, the Dark Horses outlasted the visiting Colts for a 5-1 to improve their overall record.

Following several good chances that just did miss the goal, Daniel Adasiak’s score in the 22nd minute put Clinton out front 1-0.

Now in the lead, the first half missed opportunities for Clinton continued after the Adasiak goal. Just a few, short minutes later, what seemed like a goal was taken off the board due to an offsides call and a missed penalty kick in the waning minutes of the first half meant the Horses had to settle for a 1-nil advantage at the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Cape Fear found the equalizer behind a penalty kick. The PK found the back of the net and tied things up at 1-1. However, momentum didn’t fall in favor of Cape Feaf. Instead, the Colts score turned out to be the spark Clinton needed to finally ignite and put away their opponent.

Another Adasiak score at the 55:47 mark lifted his Horses back ahead, 2-1. That proved to be just the beginning for Clinton’s offense, which exploded in the game’s final twenty minutes to score three more goals and seal a 5-1 victory.

The other goal scorers for Clinton were Griffin Williams with two and Walker Spell with one. Josue Villafranco was credited with two assists and Connor Johnson, Jorge Llamas, and Adasiak were credited with one each.

“We looked great moving the ball in the game’s first twenty minutes, but we could not finish,” was Clinton coach Brad Spell’s observation on how the game started. “That allowed Cape Fear to stay in the game and you never know in soccer.”

Spell continued, “Towards the second half it looked as though we were going to give them a win, but we scored those couple goals to give us some separation. I thought we were real spurty and we will have to fix that if we are to go far.”

Following Clinton’s win over Cape Fear, the Dark Horses then travelled to Wallace-Rose Hill for a matchup with the Bulldogs. This duel between the two former conference rivals was a gritty game that was decided by one lone goal. That goal was scored by Clinton Caleb Kennedy and was assisted by Walker Spell and lifted the Dark Horses to the 1-o victory.

Both wins bring Clinton to 5-2-1 on the season with a home game against another former conference foe in East Duplin coming on Wednesday. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]