Midway snags two wins

Rylie Williams leaps for a kill attempt during the game against Goldsboro.

Two old conference foes hit the court Tuesday night when the Lady Raiders of Midway High School and the Lady Cougars of Goldsboro squared off on the volleyball court. Since this is the only matchup of the year between the two schools, it was sure to be a momentum builder with conference play lurking just around the corner. In this contest, a few momentum swings highlighted the contest but in the end it was Midway that took the win, 3-1.

In the first set, the Lady Raiders started out slow as Goldsboro started the game on a 9-0 run, causing a Raider timeout early. After the timeout, the Midway battled back to eventually win the set 25-22.

The second set, unlike the first, was dominated by Midway as they never trailed and took the set by a score of 25-10.

The third frame saw the Cougars back like themselves as it was a third set win for the Cougars. Tied at four apiece, the Lady Cougars went on a four-point run to go up eight to four, causing another Midway timeout. Out of the break, both teams went on their respected runs and after the back-and-forth action the Lady Raiders used their second timeout of the set with the score 20-14. When play resumed, Midway got as close as four points, but it was the Cougars ending the set on a five to one run to win the third set 25-17.

Midway, though, bounced back in the fourth set to end the match with a 25-16 win.

“I’m thrilled we won,” said Midway coach Susan Clark. “Goldsboro is senior heavy and really big on the frontline. They have several really strong hitters, and we knew defense was going to be critical as well as hitting around the block. Even though we started out with a nine-point deficit with mistakes, we turned it around and actually won the set. I think that set the tone for the rest of the game. The girls worked hard,” Clark concluded.

Statistically for Midway, Rylie Williams led the way with 10 kills, and Morgan Hall had eight kills and four aces. Blair Baggett had five kills and three aces, Leah Brannon had five kills, Morgan Williams had four kills and three digs, Brianna Knowles had three kills, Morgan Naylor had one kill, two ace serves and 20 assists, McKenzie Williams had five digs, and Jaycie Byrd had one ace serve.

Midway also hit the road on Thursday night for their very first conference game in the new Southeastern Athletic Conference against Red Springs. The Lady Raiders came away with the win in straight sets, winning 25-7, 25-6, and 25-10.

With the wins, Midway is now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]