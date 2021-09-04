Gators eke past Lakewood

Zhymir Powell unleashes a pass as East Columbus’ Chase Jacobs closes in. East Columbus’ JJ Faulkner slithers past Lakewood’s James Murphy and Trent Tanner. Bobby Henry gets a big run early in the contest on Thursday. Bobby Henry rounds the corner and finds the end zone late in the game, keeping Lakewood close.

The lights illuminated the football field at Lakewood High School on Thursday night this past week as the East Columbus Gators traveled into Leopard Country for a non-conference football contest. It was military appreciation night at Lakewood as the two teams battled it out in a pre-Labor Day gridiron showdown. The action on the field went back and forth like a pendulum, the teams trading jabs, and the end result was a nail-biting finale that saw East Columbus escape with a 32-29 victory.

East Columbus took first possession of the game and looked pretty sharp on the very first play. The Gators picked up 12 yards on the ground, but after that, stellar defensive play by Trey White quickly shut the drive down and Lakewood took over on their own 45-yard line.

After a couple of tough plays by their offense, the Leopards took a 3rd-down pass play and turned it into a first down. Lakewood was able to move the ball down to inside the East Columbus 20-yard line, but the drive stalled at the 18 and the Leopards turned it over on downs.

This Gators’ drive bore more fruit than their first attempt as East Columbus turned the ball around and marched the other way. Using a mixture of passing and rushing, the Gators capped off this drive with a 35-yard yard touchdown pass. Their 2-point try was no good, but with 1:06 on the clock in the first quarter, East Columbus led 6-0.

After the kickoff, Lakewood began their next drive on their own 38-yard line. A long 2nd-down run play and a 15-yard personal foul penalty pushed the Leopards down inside the Gators 40-yard line, to the 38.

The quarter ended with Lakewood facing 2nd-and-11 on the ECHS 39-yard line, trailing 6-0.

The dawn of the second quarter saw the Leopards come out charged up, going for back-to-back first down worthy plays. Then, a run of about 25-yards put Lakewood on the 1-yard line. With 10:16 on the clock in the second quarter, Bobby Henry ran the last yard for the score, tying things up at 6-6. The tied score was brief as Tony Freeman converted the 2-point try, giving the Leopards the 8-6 lead.

East Columbus fired right back. They aired out another deep ball and hooked up, converting a 50-yard completion for another touchdown. Again, their 2-point effort fell shy, leaving the score at 12-8 in favor of the Gators with 9:17 left in the first half.

Possession was kicked back over to Lakewood and the Leopards took over on their own 31-yard line. They settled in and went to work, eating up chunks of yards on the ground. Led by the legs of Henry, who ripped off a big gain, moved the ball to down inside the Gators 30-yard line. The drive stalled there, though, as a 5-yard false start penalty put the Leopards into 4th-and-long and a pass fell to the ground in the end zone.

The first play from scrimmage on the next East Columbus drive was a big o that propelled the Gators into Lakewood territory at the 48-yard line. Two tackles for losses and an incomplete pass saw the Gators gamble on fourth down. They converted the attempt, getting the 12 yards needed and more as they completed a long pass play down to the 15-yard line. Familiar territory greeted East Columbus yet again as another long fourth down was the fate of this drive. With 1:31 left on the clock, the Gators called their final timeout, facing 4th-and-20 at the Lakewood 25-yard line. The resulting play was an incomplete pass and the Leopards offense returned to the field with 1:27 left in the half.

Lakewood turned the ball around and went right work. Utilizing the legs of Henry, the Leopards charged to just outside the East Columbus 40-yard line. Time, however, was not on their side. With the clock at around 30 seconds, Lakewood turned to an aerial attack but their efforts weren’t fruitful. The drive stalled at the 41-yard line and time expired. At the half, the Gators led 12-8.

Out of the break, Lakewood took first possession and lined up on their own 40-yard line. A holding penalty halted what would have been a first down play and instead the Leopards were backed up and forced to punt.

Following the kick, East Columbus took control and looked to add to their lead. The Gators lined up at their own 38-yard line and didn’t get much traction. They also went three plays and out and were forced. The snap, however, sailed over the kickers head and the Leopards lined up at the East Columbus 19-yard line.

Given this great opportunity, Lakewood put the ball on the ground and Zhymir Powell scampered in for about the 5-yard touchdown run. The PAT floated through the uprights and with 6:02 left in the third quarter, the Leopards were back in the lead at 15-12.

On the ensuing kickoff, Lakewood attempted an onside kick. The roll was a beautiful one that ricocheted off an East Columbus player but the Gators were first to the ball and they took over near midfield.

East Columbus continued this game of cat-and-mouse as they marched the shortened field and punched in a 9-yard touchdown run by JJ Faulkner for the touchdown. The unsuccessful streak of 2-point tries coninued and the lead for the Gators was 18-15 with 2:45 left in the third quarter.

After the kickoff, Lakewood took over on their own 45-yard line. This drive appeared to end in some confusion as the Leopards offense lined up on 4th-and-five at midfield. With the play clock nearing 0, the ball was snapped, but it did not appear as though this was the plan. Powell attempted to run the ball to the outside for the first down marker but was promptly gobbled up and brought down for no gain.

At the end of the third quarter, the score rested at 18-15 East Columbus with 12:00 left to play.

With 10:17 on the clock in the fourth, the Gators extended their lead on a long pass play, potentially driving the nail in the coffin. They finally converted the 2-point try, pushing the margin to 26-15.

Lakewood, though, wasn’t going down that easy. They took the next drive and marched down the field. They overcame a 15-yard personal foul penalty and bit chunks of yards out of the field one play at atime. With 5:25 left, the Leopards connected on a pass play from Powell to Henry on a 9-yard hookup for a score. The PAT was no good, but Lakewood was within 26-21.

The ensuing onside kick failed and the Gators offense was back on the field on their own 46-yard line.

The name of the game for East Columbus became time management as time was not on Lakewood’s side and the Gators knew it. They turned to a consistent ground attack But Jaquan Radford changed the EC game plan when he plunged forward through the defense and found open field for a 35-yard touchdown run, re-extending the lead. With 3:06 left in the game, his touchdown and missed extra point brought the score to 32-21.

Henry and the Leopards, however, still weren’t done. Henry took the kickoff that sailed down to about the 23-yard line and returned it to the house, splitting the defense and going all 77 yards for the score. He then converted the 2-point conversion, bringing the margin right back to 32-29 with 2:55 left.

Everyone knew what was coming next: an onside kick attempt.

The kick was just a little long. The Leopards got the bounce and ricochet they were after, it was just a little too far down field.

With East Columbus back on offense, their first play was nearly a turnover as the ball hit the ground. The Gators avoided the disaster, though, as they fell on the loose ball for about a five yard loss. The loss, however, was too much for EC to overcome.

The Gators punted it away and with 59.7 left in the game, Lakewood was lined up on their own 20-yard line.

They weren’t quite able to get their engines going, though, as the Leopards stalled out just past midfield and the clock hit all zeroes, leaving the final score at 32-29.

After the game, Lakewood head coach Barrett Sloan, though obviously disappointed with the loss, expressed how proud he was of his team, telling them to hold their heads high for their fight and giving East Columbus credit for being a good, physical football team.

“Love the way that we fought and didn’t give up,” Sloan said. “I thought Zhymir stepped up and did great tonight. This was his first game under center and he did well. We’re going to be a good football team if we can put everything together.”

Sloan also complimented the play of White and Freeman.

Noteworthy for Lakewood is the loss of junior quarterback Kollin Hunter, who is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury sustained in Week 1. This prompted Powell’s moving to the quarterback position. White also was unable to finish the contest as he was sidelined with a back injury.

Lakewood is now 1-1 on the season. Hoping to overcome some of their bumps and bruises and get back into the win column, the Leopards will travel to take on Midway next week. Game time is 7 p.m.

