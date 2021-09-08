Crusaders withstand Hurricanes

Harrells improved on their undefeated season this past Friday Night, traveling to Pamlico County a pre-Labor Day football duel at the beach. A close game unfolded in the first half between these two foes, but a decisive third quarter propelled the Crusaders to a 52-28 victory of the Hurricanes.

Pamlico got on the board first, turning a Harrells turnover into points after converting a Crusaders fumble into a touchdown. Isaiah Godette ran in the 2-point conversion and the Hurricanes led 8-0 in the first quarter.

Harrells, though, came right back with back-to-back scores in the opening quarter. First, quarterback Ethan Spell called his own number and ran the short run for the touchdown, making the score 8-6. Devin Gardner attempted to the 2-point try, but was stopped short, leaving the margin at a Pamlico 8-6 advantage.

Gardner, though, changed that later in the first quarter as he capped off another Harrells possession with a 5-yard touchdown run. He also successfully converted the 2-point conversion this time around, giving the Crusaders the 14-8 first quarter lead.

With the action picking back up in quarter number two, the Hurricanes defense surged for another score. Godette recovered another Harrells fumbled, which once again yielded a touchdown. The PAT was no good and the score was tied 14-14 in the second quarter.

Crusaders workhorse Gardner set the tone for the remainder of the game, however, as he ripped off a 60-yard touchdown run to reclaim the lead for Harrells. Ethan Spell ran in the 2-point conversion and with that the halftime score stood at 22-14 Harrells.

As mentioned earlier, the Crusaders added the exclamation point in the third quarter, putting up 23-unanswered points to blow things up.

Gardner had big runs of 25 and 44 yards, each with successful 2-point additions, pushing the margin to 38-14. Sam Hope also got in on the action, scoring on a 34-yard run, and Spell kicked the PAT to make it 45-14.

That score stood at the end of the third quarter as Harrells was in firm control.

In the fourth quarter, Pamlico finally got on the board again when Godette hooked up with JD Gibbs on a 21-yard touchdown play and 2-point completion, making it 45-22.

The Hurricanes were no Ida, though, as they never really threatened again. Gardner got one final scoring play for the Crusaders, going 52 yards for another touchdown run and Spell sent the PAT through the uprights to make it 52-22.

Godette found paydirt one final time for the Hurricanes on a 10-yard run, but, that was all she wrote, folks, as the score went final at 52- 28.

The Crusaders tallied 494 yards of total offense, all of which were in their running game. Gardner accumulated 370 yards on 25 rushes, scoring five touchdowns. Hope had 66 yards and one touchdown on six carries, and Spell had 49 yards on 12 carries, and one touchdown.

Defensively, Ayden Fussell had seven tackles, Trent Jackson had six tackles, and Case Barber and Spell had four each.

Harrells is now 3-0 on the season and will enjoy this week off. They’ll return to the field on Friday, Sept. 17, with a home game against Wake Christian Academy. Game time is 7 p.m.

