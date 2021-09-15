Middle School Raiders win season opener

Abbie Beasley hits the floor and digs a ball for the Lady Raiders. Cailyn Hewlett receives the ball from a hit from the Sampson side.

The middle school volleyball season got underway Monday afternoon when the Lady Raiders and Lady Dark Horses squared off on the court. In the first game of the season at Midway Middle School, the Lady Raiders won the game, taking home a 3-0 victory over Sampson Middle.

The first set was back and forth to start out. With Midway leading 7-5, the Raiders went on a four-point run to make it 11-5, prompting a Sampson timeout. Out of the break, it was much of the same as it was all Midway until the score was 23-12. At that margin, the Lady Dark Horses went on a four-point run of their own, this time causing a Midway timeout at 23-16. When play resumed, Sampson continued their run, quickly gaining ground the Lady Raiders. They could only get as close as 24-21, however, as Midway would finally win the first set, 25-21.

The second set was back and forth for most of the set, as well. Tied at 18 apiece, the Lady Raiders ended the set on a 7-1 run to win the set 25-19.

In the third set the Raiders got off to a hot, start leading 5-0, and never looked back. The went on to win the third set 25-14 and claim the 3-0 victory over Sampson.

“We are excited to actually get to play this year. It has been two years since we have been able to play so the current eighth graders were sixth graders at the last regular volleyball season,” said Midway coach Kacey Brewer. “Lots of nerves to start with, which is expected, especially with Sampson. They are always a good team, and it is tough playing them the first game, but I am excited for the season. We’ve always got things we need to work on but overall, I am very proud of the girls” Brewer concluded.

Statistically for Midway, Gracyn Hall led the way with 11 ace serves, two kills and two digs, and Cailyn Hewlett had seven ace serves, five kills, and five digs. Abbie Beasley had six ace serves and three digs, Gracie Williams had five digs and one kill. Kyleigh Stonerock had two ace serves and one kill, Ella Clark had one ace serve, one kill and three digs, Maggie Phillips had one ace serve and two digs, and Lindsey Royal and Macy Raynor had one ace serve apiece.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are 1-0 on the season and will be back in action Thursday afternoon when they travel to Union Middle School. Game time set for 4 P.M.

