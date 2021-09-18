Clinton charges past Midway

Midway’s Morgan Hall’s spike attempt is blocked by Clitnon’s Abigail Batchelor during the second set of a hotly contested match. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Emma Mitchell sets a teammate early in the third set. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Midway’s Jaycie Byrd extends for a save late in Tuesday’s match at Clinton. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

A bitter, rivalry showdown ensued on Tuesday night with Clinton and Midway meeting up on the volleyball court. It was certainly an electric atmosphere as these two not only vied for conference positioning, but also bragging rights. In a match that was marked by momentum swings, it was Clinton that grabbed the last jolt as the Lady Horses charged past the Lady Raiders for a 3-1 victory.

The first set was clearly a game of runs, the most crucial of which belonged to Clinton. The Lady Horses opened up a 5-0 advantage, only to see that advantage shrink as Midway rallied for a 7-6 lead to force a Horses timeout. The momentum went back and forth as Clinton reclaimed the lead and the teams traded jabs.

With the score tied 10-10, the aforementioned big Clinton run commenced. The Lady Horses reeled off eight unanswered points and were poised to run away with the set at 18-10. The Lady Raiders, though, chipped away one bit at a time and slowly worked their way back into contention. The score hit 22-17, forcing a Clinton timeout.

Out of the break, however, Midway continued their pursuit. They came all the way back from the dead and tied things up at 23-23. The Lady Dark Horses, though, never let them get over the hump. The score was tied again at 24-24, but Clinton finished the set off with back-to-back points to stake the first set win, 26-24.

The second set saw Midway come out still fired up from their late first set run. Though the Lady Raiders lost the first set, there was a sense that momentum may have turned. That was evident in the early going of the second set as Midway opened a 7-2 advantage, which was good enough for a Clinton timeout.

Cue up another run.

Back from the stoppage, Clinton quickly scored three points, getting back to 7-5 before losing control on a serve error. The Lady Raiders returned the error and after hitting another ball out of bounds and having another one blocked, the score was tied up again at 8-8. With the score now at 9-9, Midway signaled for timeout, looking to regroup. Clinton went on to take a 14-11 lead, but Midway’s Jaycie Byrd stepped up and served up some magic for the Lady Raiders. Midway locked in and reeled of a string of points to go up 17-14 before Clinton finally broke the serve. The Lady Horses then whistled for a timeout at 17-15. Their first serve out of the break was a long ball out of bounds, pushing Midway’s lead to 18-15.

From there, the teams sparred back and forth but the end result was the Lady Raiders taking a 25-20 set win to tie things up at one set apiece.

This cat-and-mouse style of play continued throughout the third set as well. Midway opened the game with a small advantage, but Clinton came back to tie things up at 7-7. The Lady Raiders reclaimed their small advantage and were hanging on to it at 13-10.

Barely hanging on, as it turns out.

The Lady Horses reeled off four unanswered points and surged ahead of Midway, laying claim to a 14-13 lead to prompt a Lady Raiders timeout. Clinton continued their surge, running out to a 17-13 margin before Midway could finally stop the bleeding at 17-14. The Lady Dark Horses, though, continued to charge away, opening a 22-16 advantage in the late stages. Midway, however, wasn’t going away that easy. They narrowed the gap down to 23-21, producing another stoppage in play as the Lady Dark Horses looked to settle down. It proved successful as the Lady Horses secured the final two points of the set to claim the 25-22 victory and go up 2-1.

In the fourth set, Clinton couldn’t have asked for a better start. Capitalizing on the mistakes from a deflated Midway squad, the Lady Dark Horses ran out to an 8-2 lead to force a timeout. Everything was going their way as their lead swelled to 12-4, then 14-5, and 16-6. The Lady Raiders were unable to collect themselves and Clinton went on to take the win, 25-14 to win the match, 3-1.

After the game, the excitement was flowing on the Clinton sidelines, something that head coach Jennifer Edgerton acknowledged in being beneficial.

“We knew Midway was going to the be the toughest we had to play,” she said. “We were motivated and hyped up; we knew it was going to be scrappy on both sides, but it fell in our favor.”

Over on the Midway side, frustration was clearly evident, with Lady Raiders head coach Susan Clark pointing to mistakes as costing her team.

“You look at our stats and see all the errors,” she said. ‘It’s hard to recover from that. Mentally and physically, it’s hard to overcome when you’re hurting yourself.”

Clinton’s win brings them to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. They are slated to take on St. Pauls on Monday.

For Midway, it was a busy week for the Lady Raiders who also had games on Thursday and Friday. They won Thursday’s game going away, securing wins of 25-6, 25-12, and 25-13 over West Bladen. That brings them to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in league play, pending Friday’s game against St. Pauls. They will be back on the court on Thursday against Fairmont.

