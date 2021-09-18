Horses take conference opener

The Clinton Dark Horses soccer team continued their streak in the win column this past week, picking up a win over conference foe Red Springs on Wednesday by the 5-2 final score.

Goal scorers for the Dark Horses were Trent Sumner, who scored three, and Daniel Adasiak and Caleb Kennedy with one apiece. Picking up the assists were Rece Thompson, Caleb Kennedy, Josue Villafranca, and Sumner.

Clinton outshot the visiting Red Devils 14-5 and also led in corner opportunities at 12-1.

“I thought we moved the ball extremely well,” said Clinton head coach Brad Spell. “We got see everybody get some playing time. Trent Sumner came off the bench and did a phenomenal job. I call him the Tazmanian Devil, he had three goals and an assist, and just really put a spark to the team when we really needed it early on.”

“It’s a good win for us and we’re excited about conference play. This was our first conference game and we’re going to have some tough conference matches next week,” Spell concluded.

With the win, the Dark Horses are now 6-2-1 overall and 1-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They pick back up on Monday with a road trip down to St. Pauls and will be back at home on Wednesday against Midway.

