Lady Wildcats drop two straight

Morgan Fay gets the ball over a defender for a kill. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

The Lady Wildcats put their 5-1 record on the line this past week with a pair of matches against conference foes Rosewood and Neuse Charter. Hobbton was off to a stellar start entering these matches, however, they suffered losses in both contests to fall to 5-3 on the season.

The Lady Wildcats kicked the week off on Tuesday with a battle against the Lady Eagles of Rosewood. While no stats and scores were available, this match went all five sets but in the end, Rosewood squeaked out the victory, 3-2.

Picking back up on Thursday, Hobbton hit the road to Neuse Charter for another Carolina 1A Conference showdown. The Lady Cougars have also had a great start to the season, entering the contest at 10-2. They proved to be a formidable opponent as they took the victory 3-0. The scores were 25-12, 25-6, and 25-15.

Hobbton is now 5-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play. They are slated to face off against Lakewood on Tuesday followed by a meeting at Union on Thursday.