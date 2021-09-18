Crusaders crush Bulldogs

Devin Gardner lowers his head and plows into a pair of Wake Christian defenders, blitzing right through them for extra yards. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Xavier Arrington turns upfield and picks up a big gain. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent Sam Hope turns the corner on the outside and picks up big yards on a run. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

It was a great night for some football at Harrells Christian Academy as the Crusaders hosted the Wake Christian Bulldogs. Pleasant weather greeted players and fans as the action on the field unfolded, where things weren’t as pleasant for the visiting team. The game quickly became a blowout as Harrells charged away with one score after another on their way to a 62-8 victory.

Wake Christian got the ball first and ran a couple plays before an offensive blunder befell the Bulldogs. Xavier Arrington picked off a pass attempt and the Crusaders we’re headed the other way. One play was all it took for Sam Hope to haul in a 63-yard pass reception for a touchdown from Ethan Spell, putting Harrells up 6-0. The score stalled there on the XP as the kick was blocked with 11:20 left on the clock.

Following the kickoff, Wake Christian took their second possession at their own 27-yard line. After picking up an initial first down, the Bulldogs went three and out and and muffed punt gave the Crusaders first down at the WCA 34-yard line. Spell converted another pass play to Arrington, who took it down to the 2-yard line. Devin Gardner finished the drive with a quick run, and with 9:18 on the clock the score was at 12-0. The XP was punched through the uprights, making it 13-0.

A kickoff into the endzone put Wake Christian starting at their own 20-yard line. Again, the Bulldogs converted one first down, but stalled on their own 27-yard line and were forced to punt it away.

Following the punt, HCA got the ball at the 50. A holding penalty pushed the Crusaders back, producing first and long, but another hookup from Spell to Arrington quickly moved the chains. Harrells continued to bite chunks out of the field and with 3:18 left in the first quarter, Spell called his own number on a keeper up the middle for the score. The PAT was kicked through and the score rested at 20-0.

Wake Christians offense was struggling to get anything going, suffering yet another three and out on their next possession. They were forced to punt from their own 22-yard line and Harrells took possession on their own 46-yard line. A big run by Hope and an accompanying 15-yard penalty pushed the ball all the way down to the 11-yard line. From there, Arrington ran it up the middle and finished off the effort with another score. Another PAT brought the score to 27-0 with 1:42 still left to go in the first quarter.

Harrells continued kicking the ball well into the end zone, routinely leaving the Bulldogs a starting position of their own 20-yard line. Their offense continued to sputter as well as the Crusaders picked up another interception, this time going into the hands of Grant Swanson. With the turnover, Harrells was at the WCA 36-yard line.

With the first quarter ending, the Crusaders had first down at the 20-yard line, leading 27-0.

Picking things back up in the second quarter, Gardner punched in the touchdown from the 20-yard line and another PAT continued the onslaught. With 11:54 displayed in the second quarter, the Crusaders led 34-0.

Misfortune continued to plague the Bulldogs on the kickoff as they mishandled the kick. The Bulldogs were able to recover, but the error saw their possession start inside their own 5-yard line. WCA was able to move the ball away from their end zone, but that was pretty much it as they ran out of steam around their own 20-yard line. Their punt came to rest on the HCA 35, where the Crusaders set up shop. Using a steady ground game, mainly on the legs of Ayden Fussell, Harrells struck again. With 6:41 left in the half, Fussell capped off the drive with a 16-yard run for a touchdown. The PAT was again converted and the score rested one point from the mercy rule at 41-0.

Everything was going the Crusaders way as they found payday one ore time prior to halftime, cashing in on a 47-yard TD run by Trent Jackson. The PAT was true, and with 1:43 left in the half, the Crusaders held a commanding lead at 48-0.

Wake Christian, though, finally had a breakthrough. With 0:07 on the clock, the Bulldogs marched the field, picking 15-free yards on a personal foul, and found the end zone on about a 5-yard pass play to the left side. They also converted the two point conversion, and at the half the score was 48-8.

Out of the break, the Crusaders picked up right where they left off. They took the opening possession and capped it off with a rushing touchdown from James Cavenaugh. Another successful PAT saw the score hit 55-8, which was also the margin at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the clock was set on cruise control and the game quickly reached its end. The Crusaders did add one final score with 2:45 left as Coley Sasser picked up his first varsity score on a short touchdown run, pushing the final tally to 62-8.

“The plan was to mix things up,” HCA head coach Jason Arnette said. “We haven’t played a game with a full roster yet, so we have had to rely on Devin Gardner, but we knew further on in the season we would have to do more. Xavier Arrington was definitely apart of that plan tonight. He’s messed the passed three weeks and hasn’t really been in game shape so we knew we wanted to incorporate him.”

“As it turns out, everybody got to play tonight and a lot of guys got to score, so that was a plus. We do need to clean up those early penalties.”

With the win, the Crusaders are now 4-0 overall. They will hit the road next week, traveling to take on North Raleigh Christian Academy.

“North Raleigh has a good team and they are 3-0. They have a pair of good running backs and a returning quarterback from last year,” Arnette said of his teams next foe. “They always given us fits and coming off a bye week, they’ll definitely come ready to play. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”

