Hobbton JV squashed by Kinston

Ben Santos (50) and Wyzavion Monk drag down a Viking ball carrier. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

In a tough offensive battle against a much larger team, the Hobbton JV Wildcats gave up 28 points in their first outing Thursday night, dropping their battle with Kinston, 28-8.

Hobbton had the first possession but was unable to get much out of it. After turning it over, Kinston turned the ball around and quickly scored when they returned Cole Weeks’ punt 70 yards for a score to go up 8-0 with the 2-pt conversion. That score held firm as things switched gears now into the second qurter.

With 8:07 left in the second quarter, Kinston scored again to up 14-0 when the XP failed.

Later in the quarter, Noah Adams picked off a Kinston pass to give the Wildcats the ball at their 15-yard line. obbontcame up short again and the score at the half was locked at 14-0 in favor of Kinston.

At the 4:29 mark in the third quarter and after Hobbton got two points off a safety, the Vikings found pay day once again to go up 22-2. This safety was setup when the Wildcats were stopped at the Kinston three-yard line forcing a turnover on downs. The Wildcats got the safety when they trapped the Viking offense in the end zone. Kinston would score once more before the end of play.

The Wildcats got a score late in the fourth when Cole Weeks hooked up with Ashwad Wynn for a 35-yard touchdown. The PAT failed on a run.

“I really liked the number of “reps” we got tonight,” commented Hobbton JV coach Brandon Beasley. “This is the first time some of them have played football since seventh grade. They came out here and fought hard, we competed. I think everybody got better. The linebackers did their job. We didn’t know what defense they were using so we had to adjust on the go.”

He continued, “On offense, we went out there and made plays. If we could have put together a sting of plays in the first half like we did in the fourth quarter, it would have looked different at the end. The future is looking bright for us.”

Head coach Joe Salas had high praise for the team effort telling them, “You are as bad as you will ever be. You will just get better as we play more.”

The Wildcat JV will take on Union at Union Thursday night.

