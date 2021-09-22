Ahead in Local Sports

Wednesday, Sep. 22
Clinton Soccer vs Midway
Lakewood Soccer vs North Dupln
Hobbton Soccer at Neuse Charter
Union Soccer at Rosewood
Thursday, Sep. 23
Clinton Volleyball vs East Bladen
Midway Soccer vs Triton
Midway Volleyball vs Fairmont
Lakewood Volleyball vs Neuse Charter
Union Volleyball vs Hobbton
Harrells Soccer vs Pender
Friday, Sep. 24
Clinton Football vs Ledford (schedule change!)
Midway Football vs Richlands
Lakewood Football vs Pender
Hobbton Football at Northwood
Harrells Football at North Raleigh Christian