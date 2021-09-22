Ahead in Local Sports

Wednesday, Sep. 22

Clinton Soccer vs Midway

Lakewood Soccer vs North Dupln

Hobbton Soccer at Neuse Charter

Union Soccer at Rosewood

Thursday, Sep. 23

Clinton Volleyball vs East Bladen

Midway Soccer vs Triton

Midway Volleyball vs Fairmont

Lakewood Volleyball vs Neuse Charter

Union Volleyball vs Hobbton

Harrells Soccer vs Pender

Friday, Sep. 24

Clinton Football vs Ledford (schedule change!)

Midway Football vs Richlands

Lakewood Football vs Pender

Hobbton Football at Northwood

Harrells Football at North Raleigh Christian