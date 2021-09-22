Hobbton, Rosewood ends in tie

Leonel Expino plays the ball along the sideline. He got the Wildcat’s first goal. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

In a tough and evenly matched soccer game on Monday, the Hobbton Wildcats came away with a 3-3 tie against Carolina 1A Conference foe Rosewood. After two OT periods that went scoreless, the game was concluded with the 3-3 tally.

The Eagles scored all three of their goals in the first half, taking a 3-1 lead. Hobbton rallied in the second half, picking up two in the half to tie things up at 3-3. After the two overtimes saw no one score, the game was declared a tie.

Henry Garcia, Jose Rendon and Leonel Espino got the three score for the Wildcats.

“Tonight was a hard fought game,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I’m glad we were able to play again. It’s been two weeks since we had a game. I want to praise my boys because I know practice has been tough the last two weeks with no games but they have pushed through,” he continued.

“I think both teams had chances to win. I was really pleased with how the boys responded in the second half. We were down 3-1 at half and had a quick opportunity in the second to give us this spark that we needed to make the comeback. Like I have always said, Rosewood is a tough opponent and they always give us a fight. It doesn’t matter what’s going on, I know it’s going to be a fight every time we play. We have some things to work on but overall I’m happy with how we performed,” Jacobs concluded.

The Wildcats are now 2-3-2 overall and 0-0-1 in conference play. They are slated to travel to Neuse Charter on Wednesday for their next event. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]