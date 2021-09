The Clinton soccer team picked up another win on Monday afternoon, leaving St. Pauls with a 6-0 victory for another conference win. Walker Spell had two goals for the Dark Horses while Will Harris, Rece Thompson, Moises Mina, and Sebastian Beteta all had one goal apiece. Josue Villafranca contributed two assists and Caleb Kennedy, Daniel Adasiak, and Trent Sumner all had one assist. Clinton is now 7-2-1 overall and 2-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They will host Midway on Wednesday.