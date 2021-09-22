Eastern Wayne scurries past Hobbton

Josiah McLaurin takes off through the rain for a return. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

The Hobbton Wildcats travelled up to Wayne County on Friday night, hitting the road for another night of exciting football. Looking to continue their recent win streaks, the high-powered Wildcats offense was looking to conintue to shine. Instead, in a tough defensive game, Hobbton against Eastern Wayne, falling 18-13, against the Warriors.

Both teams had offensive efforts experienced problems moving against the other’s defense. There were bright spots for the Wildcats as the defense picked up six take aways, including an interception by Torren Melvin that yielded a 50-yard touchdown with 2:16 left in the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 13-12 advantage at the half. Hobbton’s other score came on a 55-yard pass play from Loden Bradshaw to Josiah McLaurin earlier in the game.

By halftime, a steady rain had begun to fall, further complicating things for both teams.

Early in the second half, Eastern Wayne got the go-ahead score with 9:47 left in the third quarter, producing the 18-13 score. From there, things slowed down and the game went final.

“I’m super proud of the defense,” commented Hobbton head coach Joe Salas after the game. “We had six take aways with a smothering, run-stopping defense. I couldn’t be more excited about them.”

“Offensively, we let the rain get us and we let a good opponent get us. We have to go to work on Monday because we’re a lot better than we showed tonight.”

Bradshaw was 8-for-30 with one touchdown. Receiving for the Wildcats, Colby Weeks was two receptions for 11 yards, McLaurin had five completions for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Bobby Dial was had one catch for six yards yards.

On the ground, Dial had 20 rushes for 51 yards, McLaurin had eight for 65 yards, and Bradshaw had five carries for eight yards. Hobbton managed to get 124 yards total offense.

The Wildcats are now 2-2 overall. They will head to Northwood this Friday night. Per the online schedule, game time is set for 6:30.

