Waters family makes big splash

Leigh and Anna Leigh Waters, who are native to Clinton, have made quite a name for themselves in just a short time period while on the professional pickleball scene. Playing for just a handful of years, both have racked up impressive wins and championships as the duo sees their rankings climb.

The Waters duo, along with their father/dad, called Clinton home for the first eight years of Anna Leigh’s life. Six years ago, they departed the area and headed to the Sunshine State. Their pickleball journey began there about three and a half to four years ago. As Hurricane Irma was closing in on Florida, the Waters decided to evacuate to Pennsylvania, where their grandparents resided.

“When we evacuated and went up to Pennsylvania, we started playing pickleball every day for two weeks. Me and my mom just fell in love with it,” said daughter Anna Leigh. “My father really was the one to show us how to play.”

Pickleball is a sport that combines the basics of several sports all in one: tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The game can be played both indoors and outdoors on a badminton-sized court and uses a slightly modified tennis net. Rather than tennis rackets and a tennis ball, the pickleball is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

Per the USA Pickleball website, the sport was first established in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington. Three dads – Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum — whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities — are credited for creating game.

The Waters team rose quickly following their pickleball discovery just a few short years ago, even claiming a world No. 1 ranking by 2019. Another aspect that sets them apart, making them unique: they are the only mother-daughter team on the professional pickleball scene in the United States.

That close personal bond has its own advantages when Leigh and Anna Leigh step out on the court. Mom Leigh said, “Throughout this journey, we have gotten closer and closer, not just as teammates, but as mom and daughter as well.”

She continued, “I also believe it gives us a competitive edge because we have that mother-daughter intuition. On the court, we almost know where the other one is going to be without even having to look over and see. The other advantage is that sometimes when you are playing with another partner you get nervous and may not play your best.” That is certainly not the case here, though, as who could know one another better than mother and daughter.

In the last few years, the sport of pickleball has grown substantially, adding more participants as time goes on, including the Waters family.

Reflecting on their own experience, the Waters see three main reasons for pickleball’s growth: anyone can play, it is easy to learn, and relatively inexpensive compared to other sports.

“One of the best things about pickleball is that you can see just about anyone can play: little kids to eighty year olds compete,” remarked Leigh Waters on the game’s appeal to all audiences.

Despite leaving the Sampson County area in 2015, the Waters are thankful for the support they still receive from Clinton today and for being introduced to the sport altogether.

“Our family and even extended family have been so supportive of us.” They continued, “We haven’t lived in Clinton for nearly six years now and some of our biggest fans were once our local neighbors or people from the community in general. They follow us on social media and keep up with our journey. The entire Clinton community has just been so supportive of us and that helps when you are out there competing as much as we are.”

