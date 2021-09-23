Horses set for Homecoming, first time at home in more than a month

Clinton looks to upend #2 Panthers (3A) in Game of the Week

For the first time in over a month, the Clinton Dark Horses will hit their home field for another gridiron showdown.

After spending a couple of weeks in COVID protocols, followed by back-to-back games on the road, the 3-0 Dark Horses finally return to Robinson-Lewis Field on Friday, where they will celebrate their 2021 Homecoming. In addition, the game should prove to be quite entertaining as Clinton gears up for a highly-ranked 4-0 Ledford.

With conference opponent Red Springs in COVID protocols for the next two weeks, the Dark Horses opted to pick up another game, leading to the 3A Panthers making the trip to Dark Horse Stadium. This battle of undefeated teams should be a splendid contest and will be this weeks Games of the Week. Game time at Clinton is set for 6:30 p.m.

Looking at their stat sheet, Ledford looks to present as a dual threat. So far in their four games, quarterback Nathan Carr has completed 55-of-81 pass attempts for nine touchdowns against just one interception. He totals 931 passing yards. Carr has also accounted for 175 of the Panthers’ 570 rushing yards, with sophomore Alex Sanford leading the team with 320.

Clinton likely can expect Owen Finley to be one of Carr’s biggest targets on Friday as the senior wideout has hauled in 501 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 30 receptions. Ledford’s four wins consist of North Stanly (20-14), Walkertown (40-6), East Davidson (38-0) and Providence Grove (34-14).

To recap Clinton’s 3-0 start, the Dark Horses have tallied wins over Goldsboro (41-6), Northside-Jacksonville (47-14) and Fairmont (56-6).

Tickets for the game are available on GoFan.

