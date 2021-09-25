Midway blanks Fairmont

The Midway Lady Raiders continued conference play on Thursday night when they welcomed the Golden Tornadoes from Fairmont into Raider Country. After a little bit of a slow start, the Lady Raiders found their footing and cruised off to victory, 3-0.

The first set saw the Golden Tornadoes start out on 4-0 run but Midway answered Fairmont’s run with a 4-point rally of their own. The teams exchanged points, making it 5-5. The Lady Raiders then went on a five to nothing run to go up 10-5 causing a Golden Tornadoes timeout. Out of the timeout, the teams again traded points until the score was 11-8 in favor of the Lady Raiders. Then, Midway mounted yet another run, scoring six in a row to go up 17-8. Fairmont, though, kept things interesting as the Golden Tornadoes countered with their own 6-0 run of their own to make the score 18-14. Midway, though, closed out the game with one last run to end the first set 25-18.

The second set saw much of the same with each team hitting runs to reacg a score of 10-8 in favor of Midway. The Lafy Raiders then capitalized, scoring 5-straight and never looking back in winning the second set 25-14.

Then, third set again saw the two teams trade points until it was a 15-14 Midway lead. From there. the Lady Raiders would go on a 10-1 run to close the third set out, winning 25-15.

“We started a little bit slow tonight which I did not like but we got the win,” Midway’s head coach Susan Clark said. “I am very proud of my girls on the way they hustled and played hard.”

Statistically, the Raiders were led by Rylie Williams who had 12 kills, and McKenzie Williams who had 11 digs. Morgan Naylor had 13 assists and Jaycie Byrd had 10 assists. Morgan Williams had seven kills and one dig, Morgan Hall had seven kills and one block and Blair Baggett had seven kills. Finally, Brianna Knowles had three kills and three blocks and Isabella Barefoot had two kills.

With the win, Midway improves to 8-4 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. The Lady Raiders will be back in action Tuesday night when they welcome the Red Devils of Red Springs into Raider Country. Gametime set for 6 p.m.

