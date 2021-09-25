Horses charge past Midway

Midway’s Gavin Warren traps the ball to regain possession during first half action on Wednesday night. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Raider goalkeeper, Jake Hammond, makes a sliding save just before Clinton’s Trent Sumner can strike a scoring shot. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

Two familiar foes, Midway and Clinton, went at it again on Wednesday evening for the first of two matchups on the soccer pitch. Powered by a strong effort in both phases, the Horses outlasted Midway, 5-1.

Four games into play in their new conference, the Raiders and the Dark Horses played what could best be described as a game that was never really in doubt for the home team Dark Horses.

Clinton got out to an early two goal lead over their rival That score stuck until the halftime break.

Wednesday’s second half saw the Raiders get in on the scoring action when Luke McCray got one on one with the goal keeper and knocked it in. Unfortunately for Midway, though,it was far too late for the Raiders to make a game-changing dent into the Clinton advantage. For their part, Clinton also racked up three more scores in the second half, two by Walker Spell and another by Will Harris, which left no doubt as to their 5-1 win over another conference foe.

With the win, Clinton is now 8-2-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. They return to action on Thursday with a road trip to West Bladen slated. For Midway, they were back in action on Thursday against Triton.

