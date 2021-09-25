Raiders rally for draw

It was a gorgeous night in Spivey’s Corner where the rivalry was renewed between the Hawks and Raiders out on the soccer pitch, where an unreal late surge in the final minutes secured a draw for the home team.

The game was mostly dominated by the Hawks, leading to a 2-0 lead for visiting Triton. With one minute and seven seconds to go, the Raiders took control of a Hawk’s turnover and found the back of the net to cut the deficit in half. The goal was scored by Midway’s, Felipe Penick-Aguilar, making it 2-1. Luke McCray got the assist.

Midway wasn’t done yet. With just two seconds left in the game, the Raiders were awarded a penalty kick where Penick-Aguilar pulled off the improbable. After one score was waived off due to a kick before the whistle, Penick-Aguilar found the back of the net again as time expired to tie the score at 2-2.

With no tie-breakers in the form of extra time in non-conference play, the match ended there as a late Raiders surge saw a sure loss turn to a draw.

“My boys fought all the way till the end and never gave up,” Midway head coach Russell Warren stated. “We pulled out a miraculous tie. Sometimes you have to take those and go with them. We are going to take the momentum with us against West Bladen on Monday where we will come back home and defend our turf.”

The Raiders are now 6-5-1 overall and are 0-3 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They will be back in action on Monday, in search of their first conference win, when they take on the West Bladen Knights in Raider Country. Game time set for 6 p.m.

