Crusaders beat back Patriots

The Harrells Christian Academy soccer team concluded their non-conference slate on Thursday with a home tilt against public school contented Pender High School. Continuing their mostly winning ways, the Crusaders outlasted the Patriots and laid claim to a 4-2 victory.

These two squads played a first half that was a defensive struggle for the better part of 40 minutes, except for the opening 10. Harrells opened the game with intensity on the offensive side of things and it paid off as the Crusaders got on the board first, staking an early 1-0 advantage over the Patriots.

Harrells’ lone goal was all the scoring for the first half, though the half displayed that there were opportunities to see more.

The second half was the exact opposite of its first half predecessor, which featured a combined five goals accrued.

A Pender own goal just three minutes into the second gave the Crusaders a two score lead over the Patriots. David Paz, assisted by Edwin Gaspar, further extended the Crusaders lead in the 69th minute, lifting HCA to a comfortable 3-0 score.

The Patriots finally got in on the scoring action shortly following Paz’s goal, but it was too little too late for Pender to mount a larger comeback.

Harrells and Pender each racked one more goal in the game’s final 15 minutes, settling at a 4-2 Crusader victory.

Thursday’s tilt was Harrells final game of their non-conference slate. The Crusaders posted an impressive 9-2 record in this part of their schedule with attention now shifting to conference foes.

Up first for Harrells in Coastal Rivers play is a matchup at home against Coastal Christian on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

