JV Horses take down Hobbton

Nydarion Blackwell gets upend by Carson Snell who had a big night defensively.

The JV teams of Clinton and Hobbton played a tough defensive game at Hobbton Thursday evening. In the end, it was Clinton that capture a 22-8 win over a determined Hobbton squad.

The Wildcats had first chance but were unable to do much with it. A Cole Weeks punt on fourth down gave the Dark Horses the ball on their 21-yard line.

With 2:39 left in the first quarter, the Dark Horses scored on a 5-yard run. Hobbton stopped the PAT attempt to leave the score at 6-0.

The Wildcats turned the ball around but Weeks was intercepted by Nydarion Blackwell. With 2:04, Blackwell turned the interception into points, scoring once again to build the Clinton lead. A successful 2-point conversion attempt would make it a 14-0 ball game.

Hobbton was again unable to do much with their next possession, giving up the ball on downs near midfield at their own 47-yard line. Blackwell’s name was called once more when he scored yet again on a Dawson Smith 47-yard pass play to make it a 20-0 ball game. Javier Joyner scored the 2-point conversion, making for a 22-0 Dark Horses lead.

The next possessions by both teams came up short of the first down. The Wildcats came up big defensively when they stopped the Dark Horses at their own 15-yard line. With one minute left in the half, Weeks bulled his way in from five yards out to finally give Hobbton a score. He also scored the 2-point try, making for a 22-8 game at halftime.

The second half was all about the defense. Hobbton’s Marques Boykin picked off a Clinton pass but Blackwell returned the compliment with a pick of Weeks on the next play late in the third quarter.

Carson Snell recovered a Dark Horse fumble on the five-yard line; however, with 4:08 left, Blackwell picked off another Weeks pass. Clinton was then able to play the clock and stop the scoring, yielding the final score of 22-8.

