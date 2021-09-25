Middle School Raiders improve to 3-0

Gracie Williams goes up for a kill.

After being off for a week, the Midway Middle School Lady Raiders picked up right were they left off last week, defeating Union Middle School 3-0.

The first set started out back and forth between the two teams. With the score being 3-2 Midway, the Lady Raiders went on a 7-3 run to make the score 10-5 in favor of the Lady Raiders, which prompted a Union timeout. After the break, it was all Midway as they would go on to win the first set 25-7.

The second set proved to be much closer. The two teams would go back and forth until it the score hit 15-15. From there, it was once again all Lady Raiders as Midway finished the set on a 10-1 run to win the second set 25-16.

The third set would see the Lady Raiders start on a 8-2 start and using a 13-0 run to win the third set 25-11 and complete the match with a 3-0 victory.

“We have played three games and have improved in all three games,’’ Midway head coach Kacey Brewer stated. “We still have things to work on like always but everything is starting to click together. We are excited to see where the season goes and ready to keep on playing” Brewer concluded.

Statistically, the Lady Raiders were led by Abbie Beasley with eight aces and five digs. Gracyn Hall had six serve aces, nine digs, and three kills. Ryleigh Dale had seven aces, six digs and one kill, Kyleigh Stonerock had five digs and three ace serves. Gracie Williams had three ace serves, three digs and one kill. Lindsey Royal had two ace serves and one kill. Maggie Phillips had three digs and one ace serve. Kaydee Seabolt had three digs, Katelyn Vann had one kill, and Skyler Macklemore had one dig.

The win improves Midway’s record to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The Lady Raiders will be back in action when they travel to Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School next week.

