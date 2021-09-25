Ledford spoils Homecoming at Clinton

Clinton’s Samir Register, 8, takes the ball away from a Ledford receiver for a first quarter interception. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Dark Horse defensive tackle, Dexter Wilson makes a tackle for loss, trapping the Panther quarterback in the backfield. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent The new 2021 Clinton High School Homecoming Queen: Mirekal Brinson. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

Splendid weather greeted fans of the Clinton Dark Horses and Ledford Panthers on Friday night when the pair met up on the gridiron. It was Homecoming for the Dark Horses, but the Panthers were none to interested in that. After facing an early 12-0 deficit, Ledford rallied past Clinton and took a 35-18 victory to spoil the Homecoming festivities.

Ledford Senior won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. As a result, Clinton quickly capitalized. The kickoff sailed into the end zone and the Dark Horses started their drive on the 25-yard line.

One play. It only took one play for Jakwan Wilson to scamper 75 yards untouched for the first score of the game. Clinton elected to try the 2-point conversion but it fell short and as a result, the score remained 6-0 with 11:47 on the clock.

The Panthers bobbled their opening kickoff reception, but they were able to fall on it and keep possession at the 32-yard line. They moved the ball downfield for a couple of first down pick ups, but Samir Register thwarted their drive with an interception at the Clinton 22-yard line with 9:20 on the clock.

On this possession, Clinton didn’t start off with the kind of proficiency that they did on the drive prior. A penalty and a couple plays for losses put the Dark Horses facing third down and eternity. Blake Smith dropped back on a screen play and found the open receiver, who went all the needed yards to move the sticks. This ignited the Clinton offense as they quickly moved the ball into Ledford territory. Lined up near the the Panthers 25-yard line, a pair of pass interference penalties against Ledford moved the Dark Horses deep into Panthers territory. With 4:36 on the clock, Wilson hit pay dirt for the second time on a 2-yard carry up the middle. The XP was no good the lead stood at 12-0.

Following the kickoff, a decent Ledford return put the Panthers at the 50-yard line. They mixed it up on offense during this possession and moved the ball efficiently. After a nice pass play, quarterback Nate Carr finished the drive off with with a 5-yard run up the middle for the touchdown. Ledford elected to kick the PAT, which was through and true, and with 1:07 left in the quarter, Clinton led 12-7.

With the quarter nearing its conclusion, the Dark Horses lined up for their next drive at their own 15-yard line.

The quarter ended with the score in favor of Clinton at 12-7, but the Horses were facing fourth down inside their own territory to start the second quarter. The punt took a Ledford bounce and the result was the Panthers starting in Clinton territory at the 45-yard line.

Despite the good field position, Ledford was unable to cash in. They attempted a long field goal that fell short and the result was Clinton getting possession at their own 20-yard line. The Dark Horses moved the ball out to the 38-yard line, but the drive stalled there. Clinton was forced to punt the ball away, after which the Panthers took over at their own 47-yard line.

Ledford took the ball and immediately went to work, biting chunks out of the field little by little and eating up clock in the process. With 1:07 left in the first half, the Panthers found payday as Alex Sanford carried the ball around the right side for the 15-yard score. They also converted the PAT and with just over a minute before the half, Ledford had taken the lead at 14-12.

Clinton was unable to move the ball and at the break, the score leaned in Ledford’s favor at 14-12.

Out of the intermission, Ledford took the opening kickoff and began their drive on their own 22-yard line. They looked to be on the verge of taking complete control of the game but Carr coughed up a fumble around the Dark Horses 5-yard line. Elijah Kirby scooped up the loose ball and ran it out 16 yards to the 19-yard line. Clinton steamrolled the other direction, switching up run for pass and quickly crossed into enemy territory. This drive would ultimately stall, however, with the Dark Horses turning it over on downs at the Ledford 20-yard line.

The Panthers ensuing drive didn’t fair much better, going just a few plays before they had to punt it back to Clinton. With 4:20 on the clock in the third quarter, the Dark Horses were back in possession at their own 43-yard line. After an intentional-grounding penalty shoved Clinton back into a second and long situation, Smith dropped off a screen pass that went for big yards, moving the Dark Horses all the way down to the Ledford 38-yard line.

Finally, with just 1.1 seconds on the clock in the third quarter, Smith scampered up the middle on a QB sneak to put Clinton back on top at 18-14.

Their lead was extremely short lived.

Ledford’s Cameron Walker took the kickoff and returned it all the way to the house, finding open field on the left side. Bryson Sims came on and booted through the PAT and at the end of the third quarter, Ledford was back out in front 21-18.

To start the fourth quarter, Clinton was lined up on their own 20-yard line, hopeful for another successful drive. Instead, the drive went backward and the Dark Horses were forced to punt. After the punt, the Panthers had the ball near midfield at their own 46-yard line.

They went right to work and began their march down the shortened field. They took large chunks out of the field one play after another and with 7:21 left in the game, Ledford added some cushion to their lead, scoring on a 1-yard QB carry up the middle by Carr. The PAT was good once again, pushing the Panthers lead to 28-18.

Clinton just couldn’t get anything going in the second half. With drives marred by penalties, the Dark Horses found themselves losing precious yards. The kickoff return at the end of the third quarter really seemed to take the wind out of Clinton’s sails as back-to-back scores put them behind by two scores with the Panthers controlling all aspects of the game.

With 1:31 left in the game, Carr put the finishing touches on things when he razzled and dazzled through the Clinton defense for about a 20-yard touchdown run. The PAT was true and through and Ledford was in firm control at 35-18.

That score held through to be the final score as Clinton kneeled out the remainder of the clock, accepting the 35-18 loss.

With the loss, the Dark Horses are now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. They return to their home field next week when they host rival Midway.

